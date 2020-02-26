TRAVERSE CITY — Cash disappeared from an H&R Block office safe, according to law enforcement.
The theft occurred at the Chum's Corner branch of H&R Block's tax preparation office, in Blair Plaza sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the head of Grand Traverse County Sheriff's detective bureau said Wednesday.
"They entered the building during the night or early morning, entered the safe and stole an undisclosed amount," said Capt. Randy Fewless.
Cash was the only thing reported stolen, Fewless said.
The office closed for the day Wednesday and calls were referred to another H&R branch office inside the Grand Traverse Mall, where a staffer said inquiries would be forwarded to the company's media relations department.
No arrests have been made, Fewless said.
The Blair Township community police officer and detectives from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department are investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.