TRAVERSE CITY — People without homes have few options in Traverse City in the winter, save for the occasional “code blue.”
That’s when temperatures drop so low as to be a hazard to people staying at Safe Harbor, should the seasonal emergency shelter stick to its usual overnight-only schedule, said shelter board member and spokesman Joshua Brandt. The shelter and two other nonprofits have a plan to start offering people without homes a place to be during winter days.
Under the plan for a six-month pilot, Safe Harbor would be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during its November-through-April season.
Brandt said the shelter would be a place where people can stay warm, shower, do laundry and charge phones during daytime hours. Its evening-through-overnight services, like food, would come later in the day.
Jubilee House would be open later in the afternoon, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central United Methodist Church would still serve breakfast, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Safe Harbor would need an amendment to its special land use permit to stay open during the day, Brandt said. That’ll be up to city commissioners at a future date.
On Monday, the board won’t vote on the plan since it will be considered during a study session. That session will follow a special meeting to discuss an unrelated legal research services contract, the agenda shows.
“I think the decision should be pretty straightforward,” Brandt said. “This is a community-organized solution to a problem that involves multiple players stepping up and saying, ‘This is how we’re going to help with this.’ “
Traverse City Police Department would add a social worker, Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said. Their role will be to link a new community police officer for the neighborhood to several agencies and nonprofits that provide services to homeless people along Boardman Lake’s north shore.
It’s part of a multi-pronged approach to solving a problem that became apparent during the first winter after COVID-19 hit, O’Brien said. On Monday, he’ll present more details about the new social worker and community police officer, and how they fit into that approach.
Ryan Hannon, Goodwill of Northwest Michigan’s community engagement officer, will be there, too. Linking up people who are good candidates for services, such as permanent supportive housing, is another part of the approach.
Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness already works together with a variety of agencies and nonprofits, and its housing-first approach gives people space to heal, something that’s not possible in a shelter.
“I would say that people who are suffering through these things, like substance use disorder and untreated mental health issues, are really living their lives out there in the open in front of everybody,” Hannon said.
Community policing and matching those who need services with limited resources is a more humane approach than arrests or driving homeless people to the other side of town.
“The idea of having a place to go to get needs met and not having to worry about where you can stay warm or safe during the day— that exacerbates issues that people have going on,” he said.
Calls for service to Traverse Area District Library and Hull Park, both a short walk from Safe Harbor’s Wellington Street address, spiked between November 2021 and April 2022, according to numbers from the upcoming presentation. The library saw the biggest increase, with 102 calls compared to 43 during the same months a year before.
Of those, 10 were for disorderly conduct, 13 for trespassing and 40 for property inspections. Outside, Hull Park had 68 calls compared to 42 the year prior. Of those, two were for assaults, three for disorderly conduct and 56 for property inspections.
COVID considerations forced Jubilee House to close temporarily during that time, O’Brien said.
Those numbers are just one facet of what TADL Director Michele Howard previously called a serious issue for the library, its patrons and its employees. Most shelter guests frequenting the library as a way out of the elements were well-behaved, and several were on friendly terms with staff.
Others had to be banned for repeated violations of library rules, with some getting belligerent when they were told to leave, Howard has said.
Offering daytime services at Central United Methodist Church and Jubilee House during the week, then at Safe Harbor on weekends, is part of what O’Brien indicated would be a proactive approach.
“We’re looking at the problem, trying to come up with responses and assessing it six months down the road to see how successful it is,” he said. “Like anything else, we can’t arrest away the homeless problem, we can’t arrest away the drug problem or mental health issues.
“We have to have a support system in place that our officers have the tools and programs that they can place people in.”
Connecting people to services could, in turn, reduce calls for police services, O’Brien said. It also could trim needs for other public services, such as hospital visits and ambulance transports.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe lives near the shelter, and said she noticed an uptick of people wandering on winter days, even the coldest ones.
“And that’s something you hate to see, and I know that’s something the community doesn’t like to see. We want to see people sheltered from the elements,” she said.
She said she likes the proposal at first glance, but also wants to hear from people in the neighborhood and elsewhere in the city. She acknowledged there’s a perception that the neighborhood around Safe Harbor faces a disproportionate burden in helping those without homes, and noted people who need those services are not just from Traverse City.
Hannon said he likes the plan too, but noted it’s still a big Band-Aid for a problem that only more housing can fix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.