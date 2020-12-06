TRAVERSE CITY — Pandemic concerns prompted organizations that help people facing homelessness to set up a day services tent outside a shelter in Traverse City.
City commissioners on Monday could allow those services to continue through June 2021. Michael McDonald, Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse board chairperson, asked that the city renew the permission it gave in June 2020.
That would allow Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse to offer a heated gathering spot — a large tent outside its building — with mobile phone charging and access to computers, laundry facilities and showers, Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to noon, McDonald wrote. It fills in services Central United Methodist Church and Grace Episcopal Church’s Jubilee House offered before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse and Goodwill Industries of Northwest Michigan partnered on the shelter, with Central United Methodist Church to offer breakfast, McDonald wrote.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe serves on the homeless shelter’s steering committee, and said offering the services in one place makes sense amid a public health crisis. She noted the shelter’s success in offering its guests COVID-19 testing. No one’s tested positive yet and the aim is to keep it that way.
“This allows everything to be together so some of the most vulnerable populations are not being forced to try to move around town to try to find services they need to stay safe and healthy,” she said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said the day shelter provides more care and support for people who need it, especially during northern Michigan winters that can be cold and harsh.
“It’s another opportunity to give shelter during the harshest month of the year to our most vulnerable populations,” he said.
APPOINTMENTS
Commissioners will also decide on appointing members, or setting up ad hoc committees to recommend them, for nine city, county and other boards.
Carruthers will ask to reappoint city planning commission members Janet Fleshman, David Hassing and Heather Shaw, with Fleshman’s and Hassing’s new terms to expire November 2022 and Shaw’s in November 2023.
He’s also asking to form an ad hoc committee, with himself as chairman, to review applicants to replace board Chairwoman Linda Koebert. She previously said she wouldn’t seek another term after learning city Planner Russ Soyring will retire in early 2021.
Making certain appointments is one of the few powers Traverse City’s mayors have beyond those of a regular city commissioner, Carruthers said.
But those appointments need the board’s approval, and they’ve been a contentious issue before. That includes the planning commission, and in November 2019 city leaders voted 4-3 against Carruthers’ move to reappoint Fleshman and Hassing.
The mayor didn’t act on their request to form a subcommittee then and the two continued to serve.
Now, Carruthers said he’s offering to form an ad hoc committee to consider Koebert’s replacement as a compromise.
“I’m supporting candidates that the commission has already supported while setting up an ad hoc for a vacancy,” he said.
Shamroe didn’t see it that way. She said she wants all the candidates to be interviewed by an ad hoc, including the incumbents, noting that’s what’s recommended for three Downtown Development Authority board members.
Interviews ensure candidates are actively interested in serving and that each one has a fair chance, Shamroe said. She argued the commission wants a consistent process for selecting people to serve on various appointed boards.
“We rely quite a bit on volunteers in the city functions on our boards, and for that reason, fair interviews and consistently holding interviews is very important,” she said.
Carruthers previously said he has been transparent with his interview process, and on Friday argued that he supported a wide array of appointments in his time on the city commission, some of whom he doesn’t always agree with.
“I don’t really personally understand the total frustration with it all, because I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of trying to keep the balance on these boards and committees,” he said.
EMERGENCY DECLARATION
Commissioners could also weigh an emergency declaration for the city, but only to keep meeting virtually after the end of 2020, as they have been for months.
Carruthers said the declaration would do nothing beyond give city boards that authority. Virtual meetings are needed in light of city staff and leaders who have health issues.
Shamroe said she supports the move that’s required under a law that allowed for virtual meetings. State Supreme Court judges in October threw out an emergency powers law underpinning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic orders, including one allowing remote meetings, and lawmakers passed a bill that did largely the same within weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.