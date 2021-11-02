TRAVERSE CITY — Facing rising numbers of people experiencing homelessness and depleting social services, officials at Safe Harbor, an overnight emergency shelter, opened doors for the winter bracing for bigger crowds than usual.
Safe Harbor, which is only open from November to April, offers hot dinners, safety, community and warm beds to sleep in for the night. Those who run Safe Harbor expected Monday, their first night this winter, to be a busy one.
People counted as without a place to call home in northern Michigan hit record numbers this year while affordable housing remains out of reach and social services that are vital for the homeless population suffer from short-staffing or close altogether. Emergency shelters such as Safe Harbor provide a haven for people who would otherwise be camped out outside for the winter.
Brad Gerlach, Safe Harbor Operations Manager, said typically about 30 guests check in on Safe Harbor’s first day. Last year, the shelter hit a high of 55 guests checking in on one night over the course of the winter. The shelter has a total of 82 beds.
Anticipating a crowd Monday, Gerlach and other volunteers prepared more than 40 Rubbermaid bins with blankets for guests to store their belongings for the night before opening the shelter doors.
“We have some people saying ‘yeah, you guys are gonna be super busy right out of the gate,’” Gerlach said before guests started checking in. “Other people are saying [it will be] maybe same as normal. We’re kind of cutting it in the middle and we can certainly adapt. I mean, if we fill the beds tonight, we fill the beds tonight. We’ll be fine.”
Thirty to 40 minutes before Safe Harbor opened its doors, people lingered outside the front door and down the road, close to nearby railroad tracks. Gerlach said more people had been stopping to inquire about Safe Harbor’s opening this year than usual.
Twenty-nine guests ended up checking in before 8 p.m. They were served meatloaf, mashed potatoes, chowder and cake prepared by volunteers from the nonprofit 5 Loaves 2 Fish, run out of Leland Community United Methodist Church.
“There are some indications … that the number of people that are homeless out in the woods and so forth are up, but that doesn’t mean they’ll all come into Safe Harbor the first time,” said Mike McDonald, Safe Harbor’s Board Chair. “Our past experience has been that our numbers started out a little low and then grow you know over the first month.”
Those checking in to Safe Harbor are screened for COVID. If guests exhibit a fever or other COVID symptoms, they are ushered into a separate room and seen by a doctor from Traverse Health Planning who assesses their symptoms and administers a rapid COVID test.
Safe Harbor has one isolation room for people who test positive, but McDonald said if a guest gets COVID, Safe Harbor will try to relocate them. Last year, the shelter had some COVID cases, but no serious outbreaks, McDonald said.
COVID is one of the shelter’s biggest concerns going into this winter, McDonald said.
Safe Harbor’s guests sleep in bunk beds, each partially shrouded in opaque plastic wrapping and complete with a curtain for guests to use for privacy and as a COVID precaution. Masks are required inside and guests eat dinner in shifts to prevent overcrowding in the dining room.
Safe Harbor also uses a heated tent that is stationed outside its main facility for guests to social distance and socialize safely. The tent fits about 15 people, Gerlach said, and it is equipped with a projector, a Roku streaming device and a shelf of puzzles and games.
Ryan Hannon, Goodwill Northern Michigan Housing and Homeless Services Community and Engagement Officer, was present at Safe Harbor for its first day. Goodwill helps people apply for affordable housing units.
“Certainly our biggest concern right now is housing availability,” Hannon said. “We know that to end homelessness we need housing.”
Hannon said the Goodwill Inn, a year-round shelter, has a longer than usual waitlist, but that is in part because of people being allowed extended stays during the pandemic and the Inn’s process of prioritizing the most vulnerable people. Hannon said that, during the pandemic, it seems to be taking longer for people to get out of homelessness.
McDonald said Safe Harbor’s priorities this year remain the same as always — give people a safe place to sleep and a warm meal — but he agrees that shelters are only a temporary solution.
“Ultimately, we’d like to get everybody housed,” McDonald said. “It’d be wonderful if we could go out of business and weren’t needed, but we probably aren’t gonna get there any time soon.”
Safe Harbor is open 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day from Nov. 1 to April 30. Guests can check in between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 517 Wellington St. in Traverse City. There are no requirements for guests interested in staying overnight.
