TRAVERSE CITY — People without homes who spend their summers camping in the woods in and around Traverse City could have a safe place to spend the night.
Safe Harbor, the city’s emergency winter shelter, could stay open for 90 days past its typical closing date in April as a pilot project to see if offering a warm-weather overnight shelter could work, said Mike McDonald, the organization board’s chairman. It’s in response to a common refrain he hears every year when the shelter closes.
“Over the past four or five years since we’ve had the shelter open, we’ve been approached many times by people in the community and by our own volunteers with the question of, why aren’t we open all year ‘round? Why do people have to sleep out in the woods in the summer?” he said.
McDonald spoke Tuesday at a special meeting of a neighborhood group consisting of shelter leaders, city officials, nearby residents, neighborhood representatives and more.
He and others there said a recent tragedy among the homeless people camped out on public land in the city underscored the need — Terry Edick was among them until a couch caught fire as he slept on it, and he died later in a Grand Rapids hospital.
It’ll take an amendment to the shelter’s special land use permit with the city to stay open past May 15, McDonald said. Even if approved, there are many unknowns, from funding to staffing to whether enough people will stay to be worth the cost and effort. Plus, the building on Wellington Street has no air conditioning.
Should the city approve and the 90-day pilot go well, Safe Harbor could ask for another extension to open for the rest of the year, McDonald said.
No one at the meeting rejected the premise that people without homes needed a safe place to sleep — police Chief Jeff O’Brien said unsheltered people are 300 to 500 percent more likely to be victims of a crime, a reality he and city police officers have seen for themselves.
Other statistics featured heavily: 170 police calls to the nearby Traverse Area District Library and Hull Park since November, according to numbers city Police Capt. Keith Gillis cited.
The library’s own internal reports show a strong correlation between when the shelter is open and the number of incidents at the library, Director Michelle Howard said. They go from single digits in the summer months when Safe Harbor is closed, to 20, 30 or more each month when it’s open. Those numbers drop to zero if Safe Harbor is open all day when temperatures are too dangerously cold to turn its guests out during the day.
The issues prompted the library to hire security guards for six months for $33,000, Howard said.
“That’s money we don’t have, it’s money that could be spent on children’s programs and books and online databases,” she said.
Some clients told Howard they don’t come to the main library branch anymore, she said. And the threats and other belligerent behavior toward staff who deal with people breaking library rules is exhausting. It reached the point where Howard is careful of how she walks or bikes home at night, she said. She wondered if Safe Harbor opening during the summer months would bring even more problems to the library.
Outside, the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden is having its own issues, said Sarah Kushchell. Howard noted that it’s locked in winter because people left trash and went to the bathroom there, and Kushchell said in the spring she expects to find needles and other debris from people who hung out there. People already sit around in the children’s garden during summer camp programming, so opening the shelter in the summer could draw even more.
“I think we educate ourselves, get a little bit smarter and get these numbers, but running a social experiment like this at risk of children, I mean, it really gets me going,” she said. “I’ll probably have to lock the garden during the off-hours, and it’s just not OK.”
Howard said homelessness isn’t the issue, but addiction is.
That’s something that giving someone a place to stay can help address, said Ryan Hannon, community engagement officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan. Past strategies of addressing someone’s issues before giving them a home failed.
Jim Carruthers, vice chairman of Dan’s House, echoed this, noting how chronically homeless people who stay there may have addiction and mental illness issues. Those can improve by staying there, and he pointed to one guest who’s been sober for 30 days.
Hannon said that guest used to be someone who frequently got ejected from the library. People do graduate from Dan’s House, and the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness has notched hundreds of successes in housing people.
But there are challenges: Dan Buron, Goodwill Northern Michigan’s executive director and a Safe Harbor board member, said homelessness isn’t any one thing and addressing it involves working on numerous issues.
One of them is a simple lack of units, Buron said. He pointed to a handful of chronically homeless people with housing vouchers in hand but nowhere that will take them.
That was the case for Danielle Cornish, a woman who died of exposure on April 5, 2020, in the woods not far from where Edick was camped.
While the shelter wouldn’t provide meals during warmer months like it does in the summer, it would still have showers, a laundry room and other services like a clinic and services to find guests permanent housing, McDonald said.
Christopher Ellalasingham, vice-chairman of Safe Harbor’s board of directors, said summer guests would go through a more stringent check-in process to ensure they’re actually without housing.
Neither Howard nor Kuschell said they have anything against homeless people — Howard said her staff trains on how to interact with them and tries to befriend them where they can. And Kuschell said after the meeting she’s a Safe Harbor neighbor who frequently talks with guests and tries to look out for them when she can.
Elizabeth Whelan, the Boardman Neighborhood Association president, said she feels compassion as well and doesn’t want to see any more exposure deaths. But she and other association members want to protect their neighborhood from any more issues spilling over from the shelter.
“I think this is just too sudden of a move without giving people more of an opportunity to think of unintended consequences,” she said.
What’s needed is a daytime shelter or community center to give people some place to go during the hours when Safe Harbor isn’t open, Howard and Kuschell said. Howard added she wished the energy spent on opening the shelter during the summer were spent instead on a day shelter.
While Howard said she wanted to hear some solutions to the issues she raised, Buron said they’re complicated ones that don’t have an immediate answer.
McDonald said he is taking them into consideration, though. He wasn’t sure when Safe Harbor’s pending application to amend its special land use permit for the 90-day trial run will be on city leaders’ agenda.
But he promised the meeting attendees to meet again midway through any trial run after Midtown Homeowners Association member Bob Wick requested as much.
