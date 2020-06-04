TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s top road official would relish the chance to school a hit and run driver on the county’s new SCOOT system.
If, that is, law enforcement identifies who hit a South Airport Road signal pole, then scrammed.
“We had to do an emergency replacement of the entire signal box,” Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski said Tuesday. “The hits just keep on coming.”
Erosion on a portion of Bluff Road, sewage through a manhole cover on Front Street, a culvert out on Silver Lake Road and a car-signal box crash at the corner of Park and South Airport have tried Kluczynski’s patience.
It’s the signal box that really irks, he said. The damage was caused by human error yet the Road Commission will get the repair bill — $40,000 to $50,000 — instead of the anonymous driver’s insurance company.
Two Grand Traverse County Sheriff deputies responded just after midnight May 27 following a call from a road commission staffer.
“Someone hit the control box for the light (and) that’s why it’s not working,” the Sheriff Department’s incident report stated.
Kluczynski said he appreciated the Sheriff Department’s quick response, and doesn’t fault them for not being able to locate the driver, with so little to go on.
“Someone hit that pole pretty hard, there’s going to be front and side damage to their vehicle no question,” Kluczynski said. “Whoever it is, they got out of their car and picked up any pieces of plastic or metal. They knew what they were doing.”
The Traffic Crash Report bears this out:
“Unit 1 appeared to be making a left hand turn from S Airport Rd onto Park Dr when they ran off the roadway to the right. The unknown vehicle collided into the traffic control box on the NE corner of the intersection. The vehicle then left in an unknown direction. No vehicle parts were on scene. There was also no paint transfer onto the control box.”
In 2019, the Road Commission spent $1.6 million in state funds to optimize every traffic signal the county is responsible for — about 90 in all — with the SCOOT system.
SCOOT stands for Split Cycle and Offset Optimizing Technique, which is another way of saying that new hardware and software now allow traffic lights to communicate with each other.
Before SCOOT, county traffic lights were old school, just set the timing and let them run, Kluczynski previously said.
The new software, cameras, signal boxes and cabinets let signals react to changes on the fly and send current information to related signals in an effort to ease traffic congestion.
Cameras are part of the package, but only sense vehicle movement and can’t capture license plate numbers or other images, Kluczynski said.
