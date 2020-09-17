KEWADIN — Township planning officials again delayed a decision on a controversial campground plan near Torch Lake.
Another 100-plus crowd closely listened — and then loudly grumbled — as Milton Township officials pushed off consideration of an 80-site RV park near the Torch River as darkness fell during an outdoor meeting. A similar scene unfolded in mid-July.
Since then, though, the cleared site was the setting of two major erosion events in July, when heavy rainfalls washed sand and silt onto a neighbor’s lawn and garden. Environmental advocates quickly raised concerns.
But now township planning officials are expected to on Oct. 13 revisit the pending special use permit request for the RV park, just perhaps not in person.
More delays
The project developers — landowner Jim Brewer and business partner John Peal, Torch River Marina owner — requested a postponement until October, but officials said they may have needed one, anyway.
Bill Hefferan, chairman of the township’s planning commission, said the group had erred by allowing written comments to be submitted up until the start of Tuesday evening’s public meeting, hosted at a concession stand at the township park in Kewadin. It made for far too much material to review before making a decision that same night, he said.
“A postponement allows me to review this information more adequately regardless of the request of the applicant,” Hefferan said.
Commission member Tom Cole said he agreed a delay was best, in fairness to both the developer and opponents of the project. There would be more time to properly read the abundant written comments submitted, he said, while hoisting up a 3-inch file folder filled with letters and printed emails he’s already received.
The commission unanimously voted to set a deadline of Oct. 6 for all additional written materials, both from the public and any site plan changes from the applicants.
That, of course, doesn’t allow for the public to comment on any such changes to the site plan until the public comment portion of the Oct. 13 meeting.
More unusual, though, was the discussion about how to conduct that next meeting with such a large public interest during the COVID-19 pandemic when it may very well be freezing or even snowing in the park that has hosted the gatherings of more than 100.
Hefferan asked whether the commission thought an online video conference session would be better, since “75 percent of the local population goes to Florida” by then, but could still participate electronically. He also asked if a special meeting should be scheduled so not to take away time from other, equally important matters.
Cole said he wanted to have an in-person and regularly scheduled session, but perhaps limit attendance to only the applicants.
“I think we have to do a closed meeting,” he said.
Hefferan was quick to point out the planning commission cannot conduct a closed meeting in order to limit attendance.
In fact, there are only six reasons a public body can enter a closed session for private discussions, according to the Michigan Open Meetings Act:
- Personnel matters, if the employee at issue requests such a closure;
- Strategy and negotiation sessions connected to collective bargaining;
- Consider the purchase or lease of property until an option is obtained;
- Consult with legal counsel about trial or settlement strategy connected to a specific litigation;
- Review and consider applications for employment or appointment to public office, if requested by the applicant, though interviews must be held in public session; and,
- To consider materials exempt from discussion or disclosure by state or federal statute.
The commission opted to schedule the meeting for Oct. 13, but did not yet determine whether to gather online or in person.
Viewpoints
Similar to the paused public hearing in July in the same park — when darkness and mosquitoes put an end to that summer night’s proceedings — it was clear most attendees of this week’s session were opposed to the recreational vehicle park plan. Some even hoisted signs into the air that read “stop the RV park.”
Among them was Chris Nesin, who held up such a sign throughout much of the public meeting.
“It wouldn’t be so bad if it were a nice RV park, but it won’t be nice,” he said.
Not all were opposed, though.
Ray Denne stood and chastised the crowd for “going after” a local business effort rather than the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ plan to overhaul a nearby state boat ramp to Torch Lake. He opined that would be more problematic for traffic and safety than the proposed RV park.
Others argued more information is needed before decision-making.
Kevin Celarek, a seasonal neighborhood resident, said he believed additional impact studies should be required before the project moves forward because the development will “be like an 80-unit hotel” in an important local watershed.
“The river cannot speak for itself. The river cannot defend itself,” Celarek said.
Among the dozens in attendance were two lawyers who identified themselves as representing opposing sides of the proposal: Edgar Roy of Kuhn Rogers PLC in Traverse City represents the developers, while Rebecca Millican of Olson Bzdok & Howard of Traverse City was retained by newly formed nonprofit Torch Elk Skegemog Alliance.
The alliance demands a host of environmental impact, traffic, noise, hydrology and other studies before officials give the project a green light.
Tim Smith, president of the new alliance group, said they have three goals — to promote responsible growth in the area; protect the local environment; and, bring attention to any threatening developments to the area in terms of the environment or quality of life.
He said the proposed RV park is right in their wheelhouse.
“Foremost is for the planning commission to make an informed decision,” Smith said. “It would be a better informed decision if they had those studies done.”
Millican, listed as the resident agent on the nonprofit’s state registration paperwork, told planning commissioners her clients hired their own engineers to review the site plan. She also encouraged them to pursue the various studies the alliance recommended.
She could not be reached for further comment on Wednesday.
Roy was more focused on the governmental process. He told planning commissioners that by receiving written public comments after the closure of the public comment period during the July hearing, they could be opening themselves to legal challenges.
He reminded them that the developers have rights.
“It’s not a popularity contest and it’s not mob rule,” Roy said during the meeting.
On Wednesday, the lawyer said his clients are looking forward to the commission’s decision and that based on relevant information they’ve provided and the “application of the controlling zoning ordinance standards,” they believe the commission is “in a good legal position to approve the project.”
Commented
