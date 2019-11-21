SUTTONS BAY — News that Russell Chatham died last week cast a pall over Suttons Bay Galleries, one of the few places to showcase the western landscape painter.
Chatham died in West Marin, California on Nov. 10 after a long illness. He was 80.
Chatham was the Suttons Bay Galleries’ first “living artist,” said Piper Goldston. She and her husband Harry only sold rare and antique art until Chatham walked through their door several decades ago.
“Russell liked the gallery and we loved his work, and that’s how it all started,” Piper said. “He had a fabulous personality, and a great sense of humor.”
The self-taught painter and writer visited the area regularly, by virtue of his friendship with Leelanau author Jim Harrison.
Chatham’s landscapes feature on several of Harrison’s covers including “Sundog” and the “The Theory & Practice of Rivers.”
The pair shared a passion for cooking — Chatham owned a restaurant in Livingston, Mont. — and hunting woodcock in the Upper Peninsula.
Both men also owned homes in Livingston. Harrison died of heart failure in 2016; he was 78.
Collectors of Chatham’s work include many icons — Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, Carl Hiaasen, William Randolph Hearst, III, Tom Brokaw, Jessica Lange, Jimmy Buffet, Robert Redford, and Harrison Ford, to name a few — which is why getting a exhibit of his work at the Dennos Museum Center was a boon, Piper said.
The Goldstons worked with private collectors in 2008 to do a 25-painting show that drew Chatham fans from across the Midwest.
Then-museum director Eugene Jenneman said the exhibition was composed of “truly wonderful paintings.”
“He clearly had a command of his skills as a painter to create beautiful paintings that had broad appeal,” Jenneman said.
Chatham also gave a talk, which he initially refused to do, Piper said.
“Once he started talking, he wouldn’t stop,” Piper said. “It was standing room only, captivating. People still talk about it.”
They also talk about Chatham’s intricate lithography process, his credibility as an angler — “he was no ‘celebrity fisherman’,” Piper said — and his ability to capture his landscape’s mood.
He once painted the view outside their guest room on West Bay, Piper said.
The studio plans to carry on representing Chatham’s “legacy and vision” as it has for the last 31 years, Piper said.
“It’s magical what he had, no one else does and no one ever will,” Piper said. {span}”He was a legend ... and he always will be.”
