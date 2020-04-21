KINGSLEY — An out-of-control agricultural burn scorched a few acres in Mayfield Township before firefighters put it out.
Paradise Township Emergency Services Chief Bill Parker said the department responded Monday at about 7 p.m. to the fire on M-37 north of West Center Road.
Parker said high winds caused the fire to get away from the property owner, but it didn’t leave the property. It burned two to three acres and spread to the edge of a wooded area before firefighters stopped it.
Agricultural burns are some of the few fires currently allowed, Parker said — the state Department of Natural Resources suspended most burn permits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buckley Volunteer Fire Department, Blair Township Emergency Services and Department of Natural Resources firefighters responded as well, Parker said. They spent about 90 minutes fighting the blaze.
