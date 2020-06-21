ELK RAPIDS — An idyllic Lake Michigan shoreline village got itself into an actual street fight.
No fists were thrown, but a war of words broke out.
In the end, four Elk Rapids village officials quit their posts and another was ousted after a local political ruckus erupted over whether to close down vehicle traffic on a single block of downtown’s River Street.
Officials decided the single block will not be closed for exclusive pedestrian use because of the uproar.
The fallout?
The Elk Rapids Downtown Development Authority’s board of directors had a mass exodus: Chairwoman Karen Simpson, Vice-chairwoman Cathy Brubaker and members Eric Ray and Shaun Quinn all resigned.
DDA board member Brian Scram was also “removed for cause” by village President Jim Janisse, who said that cause was malfeasance.
Plus, there are a lot of lingering hurt feelings in the wake of the controversy, several local folks agreed.
It’s true things got unnecessarily ugly over this issue, said Bill Cooper, village manager.
“I think there were some mistakes made in the beginning and some of those mistakes mushroomed beyond what needed to be,” he said.
Accusations of bullying by the opposition were made by both those who wanted to close the street, and by those opposed to closing the street. There was name-calling, online bickering and suspicions of secret dealings.
And in the wake of the ordeal, the Elk Rapids Village Council must now rebuild its DDA board, let alone heal the divisions among River Street business owners.
The issue
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, including how governments and businesses operate.
Janisee said the idea to close to vehicle traffic a single block of River Street — between Dexter and Cedar streets — was born out of state guidelines for physical distancing in the age of the ongoing pandemic.
Restaurants and retails shops could expand their usable space and increase capacity in the face of state restrictions that limit indoor numbers. People could walk past each other at 6-foot distances without having to worry about vehicle traffic, he said.
But some local shop and service business owners said they not only weren’t onboard with the idea, but they hadn’t been properly informed, either.
“We were never notified this was going to happen,” said Tammy Miller, who identified herself during a June 1 village council meeting as office manager at Elk Rapids Family Dentistry.
She said several patients of the dental practice called and said they wished to avoid appointments this summer after learning about the street closure proposal. Maybe the concept would work on weekends or in the evenings, but she said she wasn’t sure why the dental business wasn’t ever contacted for that feedback.
Quinn said the DDA board sent out an email about the street closure proposal to every address on its list, but he knows not everyone reads every email. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the partial re-opening of the economy with only four days notice, so he said the group moved quickly.
Quinn said DDA officials collectively spent hundreds of hours trying to sort out a plan to close one block of River Street so summertime visitors could more easily physically distance and businesses could increase their capacity — an attempt to follow state guidelines and help struggling businesses survive the pandemic.
“The goal for all of us was to preserve everybody’s businesses downtown,” Quinn said.
Cooper said the flashpoint seemed to come when it came out during a public meeting that DDA officials assumed a lack of a response to the sent out street closure proposal email meant implicit support. It set off a “firestorm,” he said.
“It turns out there were quite a few business owners who were opposed to closing River Street,” the village manager said.
Scram said he had trouble connecting to an April webinar-style meeting and missed much of the conversation about the idea.
He was taken by surprise to later learn the concept had been approved by both the DDA board and village trustees, as was his wife, Ginger Snaps shop owner Ginger Rhea, who was critical of the idea.
“I think the plan was always something they had planned for years and just now came to be presented,” Scram said. “They were going to ram it through because they thought they could because of the COVID situation.”
Scram said during the recorded online June 10 DDA board meeting that he didn’t see the situation as a crisis and that “it’s likely all of this can vanish by the end of summer.”
Rhea accused Simpson and Quinn of becoming “combative” with her one day at her shop when they arrived to discuss her concerns with the street closure proposal.
“They were telling me I need to agree with them. They were never willing to listen,” Rhea said.
She said legitimate concerns about disabled parking, door access for furniture sellers, rerouted traffic into residential zones and other issues were brushed off. She was left shaken by the encounter.
Scram said that’s why he crossed the street and confronted Quinn about it. They ended up talking through the concerns, both confirmed.
Then Scram posted on social media his version of the encounter.
“I never threatened him,” Scram said.
His Facebook post read that he “went across the street to talk to Shaun and nearly busted him in the bitch mask-wearing mouth,” Scram said, reading the post to a Record-Eagle reporter over the phone.
“My Facebook post only described events as they happened. I stand behind everything I did. I simply defended my wife from hostility and described what happened on Facebook.”
Janisee said he didn’t see it that way. That’s why he struck Scram from the DDA board, he said.
“That behavior is not acceptable, whether it is one block or one parking space. There’s no excuse for treating people that way — volunteers, even,” Janisse said.
Village records show Scram wasn’t sacked from the board until four other DDA board members had already resigned.
Simpson and Ray resigned on June 6 and 7, while Quinn and Brubaker resigned June 11.
The DDA board voted June 10 to withdraw its request to close River Street for the summer because of the controversy.
Both Simpson and Quinn denied they became combative while talking with Rhea.
They said it was they who endured bullying over their involvement in the issue, though Simpson declined to comment specifically about why she resigned. She did say the situation devolved from the actual issue at hand.
“It really became a really personal thing, personal attacks,” Simpson said before ending a telephone interview with a Record-Eagle reporter.
Quinn said he was happy to devote time to help the DDA adhere to state restrictions because of the pandemic, but he wasn’t prepared to put himself, family and business at risk because of the hostile behavior of others.
Profanities yelled at him from across the street in front of his customers isn’t a good look, he said.
Quinn also said he wasn’t going to spend time trying to convince conspiracy theorists that the pandemic is real — not when he’s trying to run his own bicycle shop. He said that also factors into why some were so opposed to any pandemic-related measures.
“There are some business owners who don’t believe COVID-19 is real — that it’s a hoax,” he said.
Quinn said he doesn’t agree with that stance, but he doesn’t have the energy to keep up the fight. He’ll instead focus on his business and customers.
What now
Janisse and the village’s trustees must now go about rebuilding the DDA board, a taxpayer-funded entity that analyzes economic changes and develops plans to promote growth in the downtown development district.
Many Michigan cities and villages have DDA entities, often tasked with streetscape improvements, facade upgrades and other public projects.
Elk Rapids officials have begun to accept applications for new DDA board members, Janisse said.
Cooper said state law requires DDA boards to have between eight and 12 members, plus a representative from the council.
At least one must live within the designated district and beyond that, officials tend to want a mix of residents and business operators, Cooper said.
Right now, the Elk Rapids DDA board is so barren it can’t even conduct business. There aren’t enough members left to even form a quorum for public meetings, Cooper said.
Those left on the village’s DDA board include secretary Christine Petersen, plus members Kathy Wittbrodt, Katy Caddy and Becky Lancaster.
However, officials are determined to quickly work to replenish the group so it can get back to work, Janisse said.
Applications for DDA board vacancies are available online or by calling village officials at 231-264-9274.
Cooper said the only required qualification is for applicants to have an interest, though the Elk Rapids DDA is now in need of at least one district resident to meet state standards.
Village council members could consider appointments at their next meeting on July 6, Cooper said, which comes in advance of the next DDA board meeting two days later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.