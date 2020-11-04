TRAVERSE CITY — John Roth went to sleep early Wednesday unsure if he would represent Grand Traverse County in the state House of Representatives, and woke up several hours later to see voters had picked him, he said.
The Republican candidate collected the most votes, with unofficial tallies giving Roth 30,311 to Democratic contender Dan O'Neil's 28,008. Roth will continue an unbroken string of GOP representation for the 104th District since its creation in 1965, historical documents show.
O'Neil's voters narrowed what started as a considerable lead for Roth as counting stretched on, but Roth had more votes in the end.
"Dan's crew really did a great job, and I'm impressed with what he did, and he shouldn't be holding his head low, he should be holding his head high," Roth said.
The Record-Eagle reached out to O'Neil's campaign Wednesday morning, and Jonathan Geldof with the campaign confirmed O'Neil called Roth to concede.
Roth will take a seat state Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, will leave after reaching his term limit. Inman for much of his final term fought three federal charges stemming from allegations he attempted to sell his vote, charges he denies and one of which a federal jury rejected in December 2019.
Education will be a major focus for Roth when he heads to Lansing, he said. He wants employers, community colleges and technical schools to better collaborate on training for skilled labor. He also wants to expand broadband internet access and reexamine penalties for drivers involved in fatal crashes while under the influence of prescription drugs.
Other Republican candidates won their state House of Representatives races as well throughout the northwest Lower Peninsula.
101ST DISTRICT
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, won reelection for the 101st District over Democratic candidate Beth McGill-Rizer of Ludington, with 36,575 votes to McGill-Rizer's 23,744.
The 101st District covers Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee and Mason counties, district maps show.
103RD DISTRICT
Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, will serve a third term representing the 103rd District after beating Democratic challenger Zach Larson by a wide margin, 36,358 to 14,857.
The 103rd District covers Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties, district maps show.
105TH DISTRICT
Republican Ken Borton of Gaylord won over Jonathan Burke, a Democratic candidate also from Gaylord, in a race for the 105th District. He'll take over after state Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, wraps his third and final term.
Borton had 24,522 votes and Burke, 12,102.
The district covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Montmorency, Oscoda and Otsego counties, district maps show.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
