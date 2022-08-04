Roth wins 104th state House primary

INTERLOCHEN — Northwest Lower Michigan’s closest primary contest is over, and sitting Republican Rep. John Roth is running for another term.
Roth, recently of Traverse City but now of Interlochen following the state’s redistricting, trailed challenger Katie Kniss of Fife Lake through part of Tuesday evening as vote counts flowed in across the redrawn 104th District.
Kalkaska County voters favored Kniss by a 584-vote margin, for a total of 1,520 to Roth’s 936. And she came within 42 to 44 votes of tying Roth in Benzie, Manistee and Wexford counties.
That’s based on unofficial vote totals, which appear throughout this article.
Losing Kalkaska early on had Roth wondering if he would come out the winner, he said. But voters in every other county fragment the district will include favored Roth, even if only by less than 50 votes.
“They weren’t big wins but they were wins, and I got the majority, and even in those counties,” he said.
Then Antrim County voters delivered a solid win that put Roth ahead with a lead that never switched back, he said.
Voters in Antrim County chose Roth 2,391-1,874, and in Grand Traverse, 2,433-1,861.
Ultimately, Roth won the GOP nomination by just more than 1,800 votes, with 8,281 to Kniss’ 7,647.
Kniss didn’t respond to a text message seeking comment Wednesday.
Roth credited Kniss’ hard work for her solid voter turnout.
The tight race is also a sign that Roth has plenty of work to do before the November general election to better understand what the district wants from a state representative, he said.
It’s no short order — whereas Roth represents a district with boundaries that currently match Grand Traverse County lines, the new 104th starting in 2023 will include most of the county and parts of Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford.
The state Legislature’s schedule didn’t help, giving Roth about a month to campaign, but he still knocked on lots of doors, he said. He also wondered if some counties in the new district have voters who would rather be left alone by Lansing lawmakers and make their own way locally.
“I think I was probably perceived more as the guy that’s from the state, and my opponent’s definitely an outsider, so that didn’t help me any,” he said. “It’s a matter of finding out what these counties, is that what they want? So it’s a different district, believe me.”
Roth will face Democratic candidate Cathy Albro, of Bellaire, who ran unopposed in the primary.
In a comparison of Roth’s margin to that of other sitting lawmakers for the 103rd and 105th districts, both won their primary challenges comfortably.
For the 103rd, voters chose Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, over Heather Cerone of Traverse City by 10,495-3,415.
Voters in the 105th gave Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, an unmistakable nod with 9,841 votes to Kim Morley’s 3,387, Diane Randall’s 3,303 and Mark McFarlin’s 1,199, according to the Detroit Free Press’s unofficial numbers.
O’Malley will face Democratic candidate Betsy Coffia, of Traverse City and a Grand Traverse County commissioner. She won her primary contest versus Michael Brodsky, 12,605 to 2,218.
That district will include all of Leelanau County and parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse counties, state maps show.
Borton will run against Adam Wojdan, of Frederic, another Democratic candidate who faced no primary challenger.
Whoever wins will represent a district that will include all of Crawford, Missaukee, Otsego and Roscommon counties, plus parts of Antrim, Kalkaska and Oscoda counties.
