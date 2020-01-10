TRAVERSE CITY — Ron Clous will again serve as vice chair of the Grand Traverse County Board, following a failed attempt to replace him with Sonny Wheelock Jr. during a 26-minute organizational meeting.
“I appreciate being appointed,” Clous said in a phone interview Thursday, the day after his appointment. “And I think just helping to maintain the focus on Grand Traverse County, on the employees, and on all of us who live here, is what I’ll be doing in 2020.”
Clous said knowing where and how tax dollars are being spent, and having a say in those decisions, is what makes serving on the commission worthwhile.
He highlighted his work keeping the Cass Road drain clean of debris in 2019, which kept the area from flooding, while also saving businesses and taxpayers the cost of road repair or construction.
“There’s no need for that extensive road project and drain project now,” Clous said. “Which would have totally rebuilt Cass Road from South Airport to Miller Creek. And the majority of that cost would be on the backs of people in that area.”
Clous’ re-appointment was made after another commissioner, Betsy Coffia, attempted to nominate Sonny Wheelock Jr. to the position but was stymied.
“Mr. Chairman, I’d like to nominate Sonny Wheelock ...,” Coffia began.
“I’m sorry,” Board Chair Rob Hentschel said, interrupting her. “I’m sorry, ma‘am, I didn’t recognize you. I had a hand over here.”
Commissioner Brad Jewett, whose hand was raised, was recognized by the chairman, Jewett nominated Clous as vice chair and Commissioner Gordie La Pointe seconded the nomination.
“Now you may,” Hentschel said, indicating Coffia.
Coffia nominated Wheelock, and Commissioner Bryce Hundley seconded that nomination.
Roll call votes then came in familiar blocs — Hentschel, Clous, Jewett and La Pointe all voting for Clous to again fill the second-in-command role, and Coffia, Hundley and Wheelock voting against his appointment.
The vote on Wheelock wasn’t necessary after the nomination of Clous prevailed, said Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
“Sonny is a good guy,” Clous said in a phone interview. “He’s been on the board for a long time. I don’t have any problem with it (his nomination). I know it was a 3-to-4 vote to remain as vice chair. We have a lot of 3-to-4 votes.”
Split decisions of the board have indeed been frequent since members were seated in January 2019.
The more controversial votes include: approving a resolution in support of Enbridge’s tunnel project and leaving the current oil and gas lines in place until its completion; changing the meeting time from 5:50 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.; adding an invocation policy; declining a state Health Department grant to help fund a needle exchange program; and accepting a resolution from the ethics ad hoc committee to disband.
Interlochen resident David Petrove, a regular meeting attendee and one of only three people to speak during the public comment period at the beginning of the organizational meeting, spoke in support of Wheelock.
“One year ago, four of the seven commissioners decided it was more important to elect a chairperson who was politically correct, than support the commissioner with the most experience among the seven of you,” Petrove said. “Mr. Sonny Wheelock already has over 20 years of experience and this board still turns to him when there are questions that need historical perspective.”
A regular meeting of the board followed Wednesday’s organizational meeting, and Wheelock either clarified past decisions on his own or was requested to do so by others.
For example, when Sheriff Tom Bensley explained to commissioners the Sheriff’s Department’s need for seven new pursuit-rated vehicles, he discussed the importance of uniformity in law enforcement.
Bensley said he wanted to order all seven vehicles at the same time, to ensure availability. Other commissioners questioned Bensley’s assertion that identical vehicles wouldn’t be available in six months or a year and Wheelock said the county had experienced the same difficulty in years prior.
“I’ve been here long enough to remember when patrol cars were the Plymouth Furies,” Wheelock said. “We had a 15 to 18 month period where you could not buy a police car. It is very reasonable that 3 to 6 months from now, you can’t buy this vehicle and it will be a year before you can get it.”
During the second public comment period of the regular meeting, Bruce Moore, of East Bay Township, encouraged commissioners to continue to make additional deposits into the employee retirement fund, cited dates and financial figures, but asked for corroboration.
“I believe that’s the correct year, Commissioner Wheelock, can correct me if that’s not right?”
“I believe that’s correct,” Wheelock said.
Asked for comment on Clous’ appointment, Wheelock said, “the majority of the board chose to continue to have him as their vice chair and that’s just the way it was decided.”
