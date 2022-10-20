TRAVERSE CITY — Two people were transported to Munson Medical Center after a car crash flipped their Jeep in front of a local hotel.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, a Gobles man, 83, along with his wife, attempted to turn left into the Cherry Tree Inn parking lot off U.S. 31, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Captain Randy Fewless.
Their 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a 2016 Chrysler 300 driven by a 26-year-old Traverse City man, and was flipped, Fewless said.
Sheriff's office deputies were told by onlookers that the car was "upside down," following the collision.
The Traverse City man had no injuries, and both the Gobles man and his wife were transported to Munson Medical Center, with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Fewless said.
The Gobles man was cited for failure to yield, the crash report showed.
The case is still under investigation.
