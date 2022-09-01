GREILICKVILLE — A 29-year-old man was extracted from his truck, taken to the hospital, then jailed.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, north of East Traverse Highway, deputies from the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office found a red Ford F250 truck rolled onto its side on South Bugai Road in Elmwood Township.
After removing the driver, deputies said they found a registered handgun and "different packages of contraband" in the passenger compartment. The driver was transported to Munson Medical Center with minor injuries, then arrested and transported to Leelanau County Jail after his release from the hospital.
The sheriff's office is currently completing a report for review by the Prosecuting Attorney's Office in Leelanau County. The sheriff's office was assisted on the scene by Elmwood Township Fire and Rescue and Mobile Medical Response units.
