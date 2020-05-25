NORTHPORT — Sixteen times today a weeping lullaby of grief and glory will echo across this tranquil coastal community.
Beginning at 11 a.m., the humbling, haunting hymn of service and sacrifice — taps — will sting the morning solitude over and over from the village’s southern shadows, to the Civil War cannon located in the Leelanau Township Cemetery on its northern edge.
The unique ceremony is called “Rolling Taps” because 16 members of Northport Community Band will stand in different locations throughout the village, where each will play the time-honored, 24-note melody, one at a time and one after the other. The NCB is doing this because state-mandated, coronavirus-related restrictions limit large gatherings.
“It’s too risky to bring the town’s residents together to honor the military sacrifices made,” said NCB member and Trinity Church choir director Nancy Flanagan. “Instead, the Northport Community Band will be offering a ‘Rolling Taps’ to those who live in Northport.
“There will be no traditional (Memorial Day) service at the cemetery. (There will be) no inspiring speaker, no Scouts raising the flag, no Village Voices singing ‘The Last Full Measure of Devotion,’ and no Community Band playing stirring marches.”
So instead of area residents going out to attend their annual Memorial Day ceremony, Flanagan said the NCB will take that ceremony to them, one house at a time, one musician at a time.
The total distance of the “Rolling Taps” will be slightly less than 2 miles and will proceed through a patchwork of residential neighborhoods, near the Northport Community Art Center and within earshot of the Temple Bell Saturn Sculpture located on the waterfront. It will continue along, and adjacent to, Mill Street — Highway 201, the town’s main north-south thoroughfare — before it ends at the Leelanau Township Fire Department and finally, the cemetery.
“Village residents are welcome to listen from their front porches, their bikes or cars, but are asked to maintain a good distance from brass players as they perform, and refrain from talking or applauding,” Flanagan said.
Visitors to the community are encouraged to stay in or near their automobiles, and not congregate at the cemetery, or any other area where the musicians will be performing.
Flanagan said the tribute will begin at the Northport sign, at the south end of town, and move “... northward a block at a time, and travel through the village, each player handing off to the next.”
“The final player will be stationed at the cannon in the cemetery,” she said. “Ken Bloomquist is scheduled to do the final honors, at approximately 11:15.”
Doug Scripps will be the 15th NCB member to play.
“Under the circumstances, with all that is going on (with the coronavirus), this is something we’re looking forward to,” said Scripps, who will play his euphonium, a mid-size horn that is similar to, but smaller than, a baritone.
“We’ll have a number of different types of brass horns taking part.”
“Originally a bugle call to signal lights out, a time of rest, taps has become the most solemn military funeral call, a way to thanks and say goodbye to those who served their nation,” Flanagan said. “Our resident artists and musicians will continue to keep the flame burning.”
In the mid-19th century taps was known as “Butterfield’s Lullaby,” in honor of the Civil War officer who arranged it, Brigadier General Daniel Butterfield. Played mainly at the end of the day, it was a bugle call for soldiers to turn in for the night.
It has also been called “Day is Done,” a lesser known name taken from the first line of the song: “‘Day is done,’ gone the sun; from the lakes, from the hills, from the sky; all is well, safely rest, God is nigh.”
Over the years, taps became a signature spiritual song to honor those who were killed in service to their country. It is usually played with a lone bugler — or sometimes with two buglers when one echoes the other — at Memorial Day ceremonies around the world, at funerals, and other poignant ceremonies that honor fallen soldiers.
