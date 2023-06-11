TRAVERSE CITY — Three or four deer carcasses dumped alongside a trailhead on state forest land near Fife Lake may have triggered what has become a standoff between the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The county road commission stopped picking up dead deer that have been killed in traffic on county roads several weeks ago. Instead, the deer are dragged out of the roadway and placed in the road rights-of-way to decompose naturally, which is what the DNR has advised.
Bloated and putrefying deer bodies now dot the Grand Traverse County landscape.
“I see a lot of dead deer laying around,” said Bill Hagan of East Bay Township. “It’s pathetic for people who live here and for people who visit to see the shoulders littered with dead animals.”
Hagan, who is 77 and has a heart condition, had a carcass “that somebody very politely put alongside my driveway.”
He called the DNR and was told to bury it or put it in a garbage can. The carcass of an adult deer would not have fit in the can and he would have needed a backhoe to dig a hole big enough to accommodate it, he said.
The Fife Lake incident prompted a meeting between the road commission and the DNR in December during which the DNR said deer should be left to decompose where they have been killed and not placed on state land.
Road commission Manager Brad Kluczynski has said deer are placed only on the rights-of-way of roads going through state lands, but the DNR says that is no longer acceptable.
Kluczynski said the law hasn’t changed, but the interpretation of that law by state agencies are inconsistent.
“At this point, I just don’t have a solution,” Kluczynski said. “I hope the state legislature can come up with a solution that’s workable for everybody.”
Mixed messages
A letter from Scott Whitcomb, acting natural resources deputy, to the road commission states that contractors and others have the authority to transport road-killed deer for proper disposal in landfills or on other lands with permission of the landowner.
According to EGLE, roadkill is considered solid waste and must be composted, incinerated or disposed of in a solid waste facility and is regulated under Part 115 Solid Waste Management of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.
In a letter forwarded to the road commission, Jessica Isler, a legislative analyst with EGLE, writes that deer can be buried on private property if the animal died there or was legally harvested, but cannot be collected and transported to a location for burial or dumped on the surface.
But the Bodies of Dead Animals Act, or BODA, which details how animals are to be buried, does not apply to roadkill, according to Jennifer Holton, communications director for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
“Roadkill is a DNR topic,” Holton said. “MDARD does not have jurisdiction over roadkill – and BODA is for livestock.”
Evin Macguire, a geologist with the Materials Management Division of EGLE, agrees that roadkill is exempt from BODA.
“The caveat here is that dead animals, which are disposed of or composted in accordance with BODA, are exempt from Part 115,” Macguire said, adding that if roadkill are not being managed in accordance with BODA, it would be regulated as a solid waste under Part 115.
“Although roadkill appears to be exempt from BODA requirements — if it was disposed of in accordance with the best practices outlined in BODA, I would not foresee a problem with that,” Macguire said.
BODA says livestock carcasses can be placed in a 4-foot hole and covered with a foot of dirt within 24 hours of disposal.
“It’s like a weird episode of ‘The Twilight Zone,’” Jay Saksewski, road commission director of operations, said in a recent board meeting. “You can pick it up, but you can’t put it down.”
Threat of fines: Real or perceived?
The road commission has picked up roadkill for the last 50 years, but now officials there say its employees could face criminal or civil charges if they continue.
A recent statement from the road commission says it “cannot order its employees to take any action that could subject them to criminal and civil liability that the DNR and EGLE have threatened us with.”
The road commission will collect roadkill again when it gets assurances from both agencies that its employees will not be threatened or charged with a crime or civil fines, according to that statement.
Kluczynski said the decision was made after receiving a legal opinion from Bill Henn, an attorney for the Michigan County Road Commission Self Insurance Pool. Henn sent the opinion to the 75 road commissions represented by that organization.
Henn said the issue of what to do with roadkill is being debated beyond Grand Traverse; some downstate counties are running into the same issue.
The state needs to come up with a policy for their disposal, he said.
Henn’s legal opinion was prompted by a 2022 incident in Genesee County in which EGLE got a complaint that animal carcasses, mostly deer, were being dumped by the Genesee County Road Commission on county-owned property.
When EGLE staff investigated, they found an open gravesite filled with deer carcasses in various states of decomposition. Some had been scavenged, others had putrefied fluids seeping into the ground, with thousands of carrion insects and their larva present, according to an EGLE report. A second open gravesite was found that was overgrown and had likely been used in previous years, the report stated.
Much of the property is wetland and EGLE was concerned about potential soil, groundwater and surface water contamination. A review of satellite imagery showed areas of disturbed earth dating from the 1990s, the report noted.
EGLE determined that the county had established a waste disposal area without a permit and was operating it without a license, which violates Part 115. The Genesee County Road Commission was given a month to clean up the sites and comply with the law, which assesses civil fines of $10,000 to $25,000 per violation per day, and criminal penalties that include misdemeanor offenses and additional fines.
“That violation was related to a specific set of circumstances in which roadkill deer were being dumped on a property without being buried, contained, or covered in any way,” Macguire said. “Unless other counties are disposing of roadkill in a similar manner, this (violation notice) should not have an impact on how they manage it.”
Saksewski told board members that, in Genesee County, the fines were never assessed.
Up until this year, some deer carcasses had been left to decompose in an open farmers’ field with permission from the property owner, which violates both Part 115 and BODA. Kluczynski said the Genesee County incident put them on notice.
“The threat is there,” he said. “There’s a very real threat that there could be civil penalties of $10,000 to $25,000 per violation per day.”
In a recent meeting, Alisa Korn, who serves on the road commission board, wanted to know why other road commissions aren’t being threatened.
“This is one of the most ridiculous uses of government time I can possibly imagine,” Korn said. “The deer dies, you pick up the deer. You don’t leave it rotting.”
Unfunded mandate
In 1997, a DNR task force made up of several state agencies that included the former Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Transportation, the Michigan State Police, the County Road Association of Michigan and more was given the assignment of addressing funding and efficient disposal of dead animals on the state’s roads.
The solution was for state, county and local road agencies to manage contracts with private operators that would pick up and dispose of road-killed deer.
The task force also said the state’s general fund or the transportation fund should be used to pay for this service. At that time, disposal of an estimated 30,000 deer across the state would have cost $1.9 million at a rate of $65 per carcass, or $1.2 million at a rate of $40 per carcass.
That funding for this purpose never came to fruition.
County Administrator Nate Alger said he has reached out to GFL Environmental waste management services and is waiting for a proposal. That company picks up deer and has a place to dispose of them.
“Honestly, I continue to struggle with all of this, so we continue to look for other reasons,” Alger said.
Alger said the only issue that stands in the way of a contract is funding. Depending on the number of deer and how many trips the company has to make to the landfill, the cost could be from $1,000 to $2,000 per week, although that’s just an estimate, he said.
Alger said he also has looked into incineration, which would cost $100 to $150 per deer.
Kluczynski has said the road commission deals with about 500 carcasses per year and estimates the cost would be about $50,000 per year, although the road commission has not been taking the carcasses to a landfill.
