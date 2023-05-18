TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission will not pick up roadkill and move it. The problem has not been resolved, despite a letter from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski addressed the county Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Wednesday. “At this point, yes, it’s OK to transport them,” Kluczynski said. “We have nowhere to transport them to.”
The DNR recently said that deer cannot be placed on road rights-of-way adjacent to state land, which the road commission had been doing for years. The best practice would be to pull the carcass off the road and let it decompose naturally at the roadside, according to the DNR.
Deer carcasses may be taken to landfills or private property with permission of the property owner, according to Scott Whitcomb, deputy director of the DNR, who wrote the letter.
Commissioner T.J. Andrews said it feels like the goal post keeps moving and asked about a short-term strategy for getting dead deer off the sides of the roads, especially with the tourist season a couple of weeks away.
“We have dead deer daily,” Andrews said. “It is getting to be summer season. I don’t see what’s changed, why we can no longer deal with them at the county level.”
Joe Underwood, who serves on the road commission board, said what has changed is that they can no longer put the roadkill on rural land. He said the board made the decision to no longer pick up carcasses and would not change it, saying it was a matter of the safety of the crew.
Andrews said she attended a recent Peninsula Township Board meeting where farmers offered their land as disposal sites for deer. Kluczynski said he has not followed up on those offers, but was told by officials from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy several months ago that it would not be acceptable to place carcasses on private land, even with permission of the landowner.
There also is county-owned land that could be considered for this use, Andrews noted.
The road commission crew had been placing the deer in a farmer’s field in Mayfield Township, but they were not disposed of in pits.
Kluczynski also said, if there were deer pits located around the county, the road commission would need to buy a front loader for about $200,000 to be able to handle that way of disposing of the roadkill.
And they would likely need more than one. “I don’t have the money for front loaders to set around the county,” Kluczynski said.
Kluczynski told commissioners that he objected to an article published in Tuesday’s Record-Eagle that reported about these dead deer as being a DNR issue. It’s an issue that also involves EGLE as well as the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and its Bodies of Dead Animals Act. Both agencies regulate where carcasses can be placed, with BODA laying out the rules for animal carcasses placed in pits.
Kluczynski said he has not looked at the rules set out in BODA, although his attorney has told him, if the road commission puts deer carcasses on private property or county land, they could be cited for contamination of soil or surface water, Kluczynski said.
The commission has been picking up deer and placing their decomposing carcasses around the county since the 1970s and has never received a citation, he said.
Even so, Kluczynski said, they are no longer putting deer on state road rights-of-way or on private land because of their concern that they might get a citation.
The Genesee County Road Commission was cited in November for causing a potential contamination of surface water. They had been putting deer carcasses at a site behind their building for many years, Kluczynski said. The fine was $10,000, he said.
As of publication time, that downstate road commission had not returned a call from the Record-Eagle.
In the less populated Leelanau County, deer carcasses are pulled off the road to the outer edge of the road right-of-way to decompose, said Brendan Mullane, manager of the county’s road commission. There also are several pits located on road commission property where they can be taken.
Matthew Skeels, manager of the Benzie County Road Commission, estimates that they deal with about 300 to 500 dead deer per year in the county. But it’s less of a problem there, he said.
“We have more wide open spaces,” Skeels said.
If animal carcasses, including skunks, raccoons and opossums, are found in rural areas, they are left to decompose in the road rights-of-way. If found in more populated areas, they are taken to one of three gravel pits on Platte Road.
Skeels said the road commission received a legal opinion from attorney Bill Henn that putting deer carcasses in the pits is legal.
Henn is the attorney for the County Road Association of Michigan; Benzie and Grand Traverse County are members of that organization.
For years, county road commissions around the state have been asking for legislation to clarify what should be done with roadkill.
The issue came to a head in December, when the DNR met with road commission administrators regarding deer carcasses they said were piling up on state land and generating complaints from hikers.
Kluczynski has maintained that the carcasses were transported and placed on road rights-of-way adjacent to state land — not on state land.
He said it has always been the practice to use rights-of-way in secluded, isolated areas. If they are unable to do that anymore, there is nowhere to put the carcasses, he said.
Whitcomb told the Record-Eagle earlier this week that where county roads traverse through state land, the right-of-way is actually an easement by right and is owned by the state.
The DNR has said the best thing is to leave the deer, most of which are killed in car-deer collisions, on the road rights-of-way where the accidents took place.
In December, the road commission and DNR met and came to an agreement that all involved parties would meet to work on a solution to the roadkill problem. A video recording of the meeting shows that Henn said he would set up a meeting with all the appropriate people.
“As of yet, that has not happened,” Kluczynski said.
