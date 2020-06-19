TRAVERSE CITY — A closed meeting session by road officials Wednesday ended with a decision to continue negotiations with a Keystone Road homeowner to clear the way for a new roundabout.
“If a deal was made, we would purchase the property, just the one parcel, and move forward with our plan,” said Road Commission Chairman Carl Brown. “We decided to instruct staff to continue to negotiate.”
The property in question is on the northwest corner of Cass and Keystone roads and is owned by Don and Hannah Topping.
Their three-bedroom home, garage and lawn are in the right-of-way for a roundabout road engineers say would improve safety and help alleviate congestion.
Traffic through the T-intersection is currently managed with a traffic signal.
“We’ve had some side swipes and some right-angle crashes at that intersection,” said County Highway Engineer Wayne Schoonover. “Whether that’s from people trying to beat the light or not seeing the light, it’s these right-angle crashes that can be catastrophic.”
The intersection is also regularly backed up during peak traffic hours, Schoonover said.
If the negotiations are successful, and the road commission purchases the property, the house and garage will be demolished, plans show.
Construction would not begin until 2022, Schoonover said, and would be scheduled along with similar roundabout construction plans for the Y-intersection of Beitner and River roads.
Circling back to the money, neither Brown nor Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski offered financial figures being discussed in the negotiations.
Kluczynski said if a purchase price is agreed on, the amount will have to be approved by a resolution, which would make the amount public.
The Toppings previously told the Record-Eagle they purchased the house in 2018 for about $210,000. Grand Traverse County land records list the purchase price as $209,500 and a Zillow online estimate currently values the house at $242,582.
Consumers Energy has a transformer station on the southwest corner of Cass and Keystone and a substation to the southeast — several power lines cut across both parcels. MDOT owns the rail line on the east side of Keystone Road. The Keystone Soccer Complex is east of the railroad and north of the substation.
Brown said as far as he knows now, construction of a roundabout would not require any major power poles to be relocated.
In September, results of an initial phase of the East East-West Corridor Transportation Study recommended roundabouts at the Keystone and Cass intersection, the Beitner and River intersection, and along Hammond Road at the Garfield, Three Mile and Four Mile Road intersections.
Airport Road was identified by the study as the site of the county’s worst traffic congestion problems.
Roundabouts along this more highly developed route were deemed impractical by the commission, largely because of the number of commercial properties which would have to be acquired, said Kluczynski.
The next meeting of the road commission is June 25 beginning at 7 p.m.
The public is invited to attend, either in person at commission offices at 1881 Lafranier Road, by logging into Zoom and entering meeting ID 999-4029-8620, or by calling 312-626-6799 and entering 999 4029 8620 when asked for the webinar ID.
This is the first in-person meeting of the road commission since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shut-down order, and Kluczynski said public comment will only be accepted in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.