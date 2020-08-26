TRAVERSE CITY — Whether a Keystone Road home purchased to make way for a roundabout can be sold and moved — instead of being demolished — will be discussed by road officials at their regular meeting Thursday.
Recommendations adopted from the East-West Corridor Study call for roundabouts along Hammond, Keystone and Beitner roads, one of which will replace the T-intersection at Keystone and Cass Roads.
Grand Traverse County Road Commissioners voted unanimously to purchase the property at the northwest corner of the intersection for $375,000 from owners Don and Hannah Topping.
Road commissioners said at the time of the purchase they planned to demolish the home but a discussion on the viability of selling and moving the structure is on their upcoming meeting agenda.
Grand Traverse County land records list the Toppings' purchase price as $209,500. A Zillow online estimate currently values the house at $241,075.
Statutory requirements call for municipal entities to pay at least 125 percent of a home’s value when private homeowners are being asked to move for a road project, county Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski previously said.
The $375,000 price is slightly more than 155 percent of the $240,000 online estimate.
Consumers Energy has a transformer station on the southwest corner of Cass and Keystone and a substation to the southeast — several power lines cut across both parcels. The Michigan Department of Transportation owns the rail line on the east side of Keystone Road. The Keystone Soccer Complex is east of the railroad and north of the substation.
Roundabouts are also planned for the intersections of Four Mile and Hammond roads and Beitner and River roads. Those are not expected to require purchases, the East-West Corridor study shows.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to attend remotely via Zoom with meeting ID 991-3096-3924 or by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the same meeting ID.
