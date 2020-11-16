TRAVERSE CITY — Politicians, officials and residents’ groups have asked questions and offered early opinions on whether a new Boardman River crossing is needed — now it’s the public’s turn.
"We're moving along with the formal process of evaluating the area to see what would be a preferred crossing through there, if any," said Road Commission Engineering Manager Wayne Schoonover.
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission will hold its first Local Advisory Group meeting Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to update the public and get input.
The meeting will be held remotely and a question-and-answer session will follow a 90-minute webinar.
“By doing this remotely we actually may be able to get additional input,” Schoonover said. “Some may have health reasons as to why they wouldn’t want to join us in person and by doing this virtually everyone can participate.”
The East-West Corridor Transportation Study recommended short-term (1-5 year), long-term (5–10 year) and future potential (10-25 year) solutions to the county’s traffic congestion problems. Short-term recommendations include improved signal timing and roundabouts; long-term solutions include roadway redesigns and expansions; and future potential solutions include an additional crossing over the Boardman River.
If a new crossing — a.k.a. bridge — was to be built, it would take federal money to do it, Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski said.
The Federal Highway Administration’s Planning and Environmental Linkages process helps determine a community’s eligibility for that federal money and streamlines the application process, information from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows.
Completing a PEL, which can take several years, does not obligate a community to apply for federal funds or to build a bridge, Kluczynski said. But if federal funds are sought, the foundation for funding and permits is already completed.
One of the requirements of a PEL is inviting input from the public at a public meeting like the one scheduled this Thursday. It will be one of four such meetings, Schoonover said.
The webinar will include an overview of the PEL study, preliminary findings from the recently-completed ecological assessment, a draft of the Purpose and Need document and the outreach plan for the remainder of the process.
The meeting is free via Zoom and the public can attend either by entering meeting ID 837-9040-4182 and passcode 360866, or by calling 646-876-9923 and entering the same meeting ID and passcode when prompted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.