Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.