TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission wants to get the word out about how a millage funding road maintenance works.
They agreed to meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to discuss how the commission uses an asset management plan to decide how millage money gets spent, and how to inform county voters before they decide on whether to renew the millage at the Nov. 3 election.
Whatever educational material they approve could be too late — Commissioner Andy Marek pointed out, as early voting started Thursday.
Commissioners agreed they need to combat what they see as misinformation about the road millage, including how the ongoing East-West Corridor Transportation Study has been drawn into the debate.
John Nelson, a former road commissioner from 2010-16, told commissioners Thursday he saw great improvement in the county’s road network after the commission adopted pavement preservation techniques in 2013. The countywide millage supplemented state funds that were never enough for that task.
But Nelson objected to the road commission “siphoning off” $400,000 for the first phase of the transportation study, and their recent move to spend $2 million more for the next phase. It’s money that should be spent on roads, he argued.
Nelson was also concerned the next phases would lead to building a bridge across the Boardman River.
“Phases three and four in my mind lead directly to a bridge, and we all know what that bridge is — it’s the Hammond connector,” he said.
A possible bridge connecting Hartman and Hammond roads has cropped up a handful of times since voters rejected it as part of a $25 million road package in 1987, as previously reported. Environmentalists fought against one iteration proposed in the mid-1990s until the road commission shelved it in 2004.
The transportation study, which commissioners started in 2018, identified the bridge as one of several options, like roundabouts on Keystone Road, for handling the glut of traffic that routinely clogs roads south of Traverse City near the Boardman River. Estimates put the crossing’s cost at $44 million and the study gave a 10- to 25-year timeline for such a project.
Road commissioners in May agreed to move forward with the transportation study’s second phase for preliminary and final engineering, including environmental impacts of proposed bridge sites, as previously reported.
Dave Murphy, who said he’s involved with anti-road millage renewal group Citizens for Accountable Road Spending, told road commissioners he’s opposed to both the second phase and the bridge. He asked the board to stick to the principles outlined in the Grand Vision and avoid steps that promote sprawl.
That multifaceted dive into growth trends and issues in Grand Traverse County was funded by some of the money originally intended for a Hartman-Hammond bridge, as previously reported.
Commissioner Marc McKellar said that vision was only conceptual, had no concrete plans and is now 17 years old. The road commission did take up some of its recommendations but he later criticized the process behind it as straying too far from transportation, a conclusion that prompted the road commission to pull funding.
Phase two of the study will look at building a bridge in one of three locations, including linking Hammond and Hartman roads — or not at all, road commission Administrator Brad Kluczynski said.
“It could come back very easily that they say, ‘no, you don’t need to build a bridge, you need to do this instead,’” he said. “This is not something that is foreordained by us, it is to be determined by the consultants.”
The second phase’s environmental review is necessary to apply for state and federal funds for the project, Commissioner Jason Gillman said. He’d personally rather skip the added cost and lengthier time frame, but that’s not an option.
Plus, lots of criticism surrounding the bridge is over a structure for which there is no location set yet, and for which there are no plans, McKellar said. He asserted that many critics are misinformed, something that puzzled McKellar because Nelson, a Citizens for Accountable Road Spending member, participated in the discussions that led to the road commission starting the transportation study and approved of the idea — Nelson denied he had anything to do with starting it but McKellar insisted he did.
McKellar agreed an earlier plan for a Hammond-Hartman bridge was ill-conceived, and noted the transportation study is about a lot more than whether to build a bridge.
“We are implementing projects right now, we are putting pen to paper and money in the roads and plans are moving forward,” he said.
Commissioners also heard from Dan Olson, a resident of a Peninsula Township subdivision impacted by Bluff Road’s closure from erosion. He said he believes early road commission statements made it seem like Bluff Road would be repaired soon, and now is upset that much of the talk has turned to abandoning the eroded portion.
That talk could fuel perceptions that the commission isn’t interested in fixing Bluff Road, Olson said. He suggested road commissioners, subdivision association and Peninsula Township representatives tour the impacted area — an idea McKellar applauded.
“I think this type of interaction and engagement would help restore some confidence in the work you’re doing, and also preserve this valuable and important road,” Olson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.