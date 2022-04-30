TRAVERSE CITY — Alpers Excavating plans to close the 400 block of East Front Street from Wellington Street to Boardman Avenue from May 2-6. Work begins Monday at 7 a.m. and is expected to finish by 7 p.m. Friday.
Additionally, the 100 block of Gillis Street is closed from 7 a.m. May 2 through 5 p.m. May 4. Elmer’s Crane and Dozer Inc. plans to work in that area.
Pedestrians and motorists can expect disruptions to traffic, including delays and congestion. All work is weather dependent.
Call 231-922-4467 with questions or concerns about the work schedule.
