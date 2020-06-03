TRAVERSE CITY — Minus a few tweaks to the agreement OHM Advisors was green-lit to continue work on the East/West Corridor Study.
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission unanimously selected the engineering firm, following extensive discussion earlier this month at first a May 20 study session and then into their monthly meeting last week.
“I just want to say thanks to the staff and the board for hearing out my objections,” said Road Commissioner Marc McKellar, who previously said he preferred having Phase II of the four-phase mobility study be put out to bid.
“Questions are always good, and so are different points of view and different ways of looking at things,” said Road Commission Chairman Carl Brown.
Phase I of the study completed in 2019 by OHM involved a review of past reports, the evaluation of traffic challenges and corridor recommendations; Phase II is both preliminary and final engineering including environmental impacts of proposed bridge sites; Phase III is acquisition of rights of way, easements, permitting and preparation of a bid package and Phase IV is construction, road commission documents show.
McKellar expressed concern over two of OHM’s named subcontractors — WSP Global, Inc. and Networks Northwest.
WSP’s headquarters are in Toronto, Canada, and McKellar said he would have preferred OHM use a U.S. company; Networks Northwest’s communications proposal, he said, did not include a suitable variety of media outlets.
“I’ve gone through the contract really closely, I’ve gone through Phase II; I don’t have an issue with Networks Northwest handling that engagement aspect,” McKellar said.
“But I think we would need to talk to them and say listen, in there it clearly states that they’re going to use IPR – Interlochen Public Radio — and the government channel on cable as their primary media outlets,” he added. “Those are not representative of our community.”
Road Commission Engineering Manager Wayne Schoonover pointed out Thursday that WSP has a Michigan office.
Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski said Monday the media issue was one of the tweaks to the $2 million agreement with OHM staff was working on. The other was to see if money could be saved by holding some meetings electronically instead of in person, he said.
Networks Northwest Chief Executive Officer Matt McCauley said Monday that the list of media outlets in OHM’s proposal were examples and not a complete list. The Traverse City Record-Eagle was also listed.
“This is a project that requires a thorough and objective approach,” McCauley said. “We’re very happy to have the potential to work with the road commission to ensure that public participation is valued, and we’ll use a diverse variety of media to do that.”
Lone public dissent on Phase II came from John Nelson of Traverse City, who served on the Road Commission from 2010 to 2016.
“I just find it troubling we spent almost a half a million dollars on chasing this new bridge crossing of the river, and now we’re going forward with Phase II, that might be as much as $2 million, and that money could be used to fix our existing road system,” Nelson said.
Nelson read a resolution he said was passed by the Road Commission in tandem with the 2013 millage and the 2016 millage renewal, the text of which committed road officials “to prioritize its regular road and millage fund resources to their intended purpose of maintenance improvement and preservation of the existing road system.”
When asked about Nelson’s concerns, Kluczynski said Monday Nelson read a version of the resolution offered in 2013 and 2016 but never passed.
“If that were the case, we’d never move a flake of snow or pay our employees,” he said. A subsequent version still prioritizes existing road maintenance and improvement, but allows for federal and state funds to be spent on new projects.
“It never even reached the point where it had a second,” Kluczynski said. “The board has made the statement that all millage funds are now, and will continue to be, used for maintenance and improvements to the existing network.”
Such improvements could include adding a lane or making alignment changes to an existing road, but new road construction, such as roundabouts or a potential bridge over the Boardman River, would not be funded with a millage, he said.
Those would be paid for with state motor transportation funds, from the registration of vehicles and the gas and weight tax, Kluczynski said.
“We follow all state principles for asset management,” He said. “Some people think if we don’t increase capacity people won’t come here. That simply is not the case. We love it here, it’s gorgeous, and we can’t stop progress.”
Kluczynski said state and federal regulations require all care be taken to study and protect the environment before a project such as a new bridge or road, is approved.
A 2020 Road Commission millage to fund maintenance potentially on the ballot this fall, is on the agenda of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners for their meeting Wednesday.
That meeting begins at 8 a.m. and the public can participate by watching the livestream online at http://gtcmi.2.vu/bocstream or by calling 408-418-9388 and entering pin #:792 476 402 when prompted.
