LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s aggressive approach to road funding met with mixed reviews among locals.
The governor announced her new road bond plan, which will focus solely on state highways and bridges, during her annual State of the State address Wednesday evening.
The “Rebuilding Michigan” plan, which doesn’t require an “OK” from the state’s legislature, borrows $3.5 billion through bonds to repair crumbling state trunklines — roads starting with “M,” “US” or “I.”
Whitmer said during the speech that 122 major road projects will be added or expanded under the plan through the next five years.
“Michigan roads are among the most beat up and dangerous in the country,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said during the heavily-attended speech. “Michigan families pay more than $600 a year in car repairs. Cracked windshields, blown tires, busted rims. That’s money that could go into to your child care budget. Or your retirement fund. Or rent.”
Reconstructing, rather than resurfacing, state roads in high-traffic areas with the greatest need and getting to the projects sooner will save about $365 million in the long term, Whitmer told The Associated Press ahead of the speech, because construction costs will be higher as time passes.
Pavement will last 25 to 35 years instead of five to seven years, she said. She pointed to low interest rates and noted that state debt payments for old borrowing will drop significantly in coming years.
But the plan falls short of addressing what some say is a much more dire need — funding for local roads.
“There’s a huge hole there that she is not considering,” said Justin Kelenske, Leelanau County Road Commission managing director. “It only addresses about 8 percent of Michigan roads.”
“That’s the only thing that could help me — I won’t be able to do anything with what the governor said,” added John Rodgers, Kalkaska County Road Commission manager.
Kelenske doesn’t think borrowing more is the solution, and cited past bond proposals the state is still paying off.
Antrim County Road Commission Engineer Manager Burt Thompson agrees.
The Michigan Department of Transportation bankrolls construction projects on trunklines and major highways. Counties and municipalities, supported by state funding, are responsible for maintaining the rest of Michigan’s roads.
Antrim County gets about $6 million annually in state transportation money, Thompson said. That covers repair projects, along with snow removal, salt and other maintenance throughout the year.
It doesn’t go far when, at last estimate, Antrim’s 880 miles of county-managed roads needed at least $43 million in repairs.
“We’ve got miles and miles of reconstruction that need to be done, that we can’t get to,” Thompson said. “This problem stems from decades and decades of underfunding — that’s the real problem. To play catch-up, it’s going to take a lot more new revenues.”
Whitmer calls the move fiscally responsible and on Wednesday cited the legislature’s failure to propose a better plan after shooting down her 45-cent gas tax last year. She urged the legislature to come up with a longer-term fix.
But 101st District Rep. Jack O'Malley, R-Lake Ann, says it's more complicated than simply upping road funding.
"There's lots of options out there," O'Malley said. "We've just got to get her to the table to discuss them. And that's not been easy.
"We all want the roads fixed."
While her predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder, opposed bonding for roadwork, former Govs. Jennifer Granholm and John Engler used the tactic in the 1990s and 2000s, the Associated Press reported. The Michigan Transportation Commission signed off on the plan Thursday.
“This might get us some better roads for a short period of time, but it just delays what we’re feeling right now,” Thompson said. “It’s going to take a lot more money to get out of this.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
