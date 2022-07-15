TRAVERSE CITY — Redesigning two blocks of downtown Traverse City’s riverfront presents a prime opportunity to put the land to a higher and better use, one the public will use and enjoy.
That was the idea behind an open house Wednesday in the parking lot between East Front Street businesses and the Boardman/Ottaway River. City Downtown Development Authority board and staff members joined a knowledgable bunch of presenters to answer questions on a handful of subjects, from the practical — what, if any, parking should the new design include — to the aesthetic — what kind of lighting, seating and other public amenities do people want to see?
Inform Studios Principal Michael Guthrie stood between two large tents in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon as some participants milled among the poster boards, some placing colored dots as they went.
The input style was familiar to anyone involved in several recent public input efforts: red dot means no or dislike, green dot means yes or like.
Guthrie explained how it’s the next step after the DDA and other partners, including the city itself and various nonprofits, completed the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan. Implementing that plan is a chance to reactivate a space where many different users have and can come together. And finding the right combination of features can meet their needs, as well as those of others impacted by the space (business and building owners along East Front, for example).
Various options, like what kind of seasonal programming or amenities that people would like to see, aimed to offer a spectrum of possibilities, Gilbert said — fire pits got a huge vote of support while feelings were more mixed on plastic geodesic dining “igloos,” to name two of several choices.
Others focused on the ecological aspect of the space, something Guthrie said a new design can respect.
Brad Kik of Bellaire said he came across the event while in town to work on the Alluvion at 414 E. Eighth St., the new performing arts space inside Commongrounds. He wanted to see more greenery, and less space devoted to transportation — parking dominates much of the land as is.
“I think a lot of us want to get cars out of the way down here,” he said.
Kik was part of the turnout that beat a goal of 150 to 200 even before the open house wrapped at 6:30 p.m., according to Leah Bagdon McCallum, owner of Great Blue Orange and the lead for the planning effort’s public outreach.
Also among them was city resident Fern Spence, who said she thought the event’s daylong duration gave people plenty of chances to stop by. She also liked the open-ended approach to hearing peoples’ preferences for design and amenity options.
Spence said she wanted to see more riverside seating, as well as more ways for people to actively use the river. She recalled a trip to Bern, Switzerland, where riverside recreational spaces encourage people to float and swim in the river.
There’s opportunities like that on the Boardman/Ottaway to bring people together, Spence said.
“I think it will help enhance the health of the community,” she said.
Next, Guthrie said the firm can take the input and draw three potential concepts for a new design, he said. He and the DDA will present them to the public again in September so people can weigh in on which concept, or what combination of the three, should inform the final draft.
Those who didn’t make the open house can find out more on the DDA’s website, https://dda.downtowntc.com/boardman-riverwalk, and comment by email, Bagdon McCallum said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.