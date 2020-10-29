TRAVERSE CITY — Holes, slumping sidewalks and even a toppled parking pay station shows that something needs to be done about water undercutting a wall along the Boardman River in downtown Traverse City, city DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said.
Not visible is a 24-inch sewer main that handles wastewater from the city’s western half and beyond, and which rests on the wall foundation. City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said the pipe, which carries roughly 40 percent of the city’s sewage, was relined in 2004 and is OK for now.
“But if that wall moves, then it could affect the integrity of the sewer itself,” he said.
Protecting that pipeline is one reason the city Downtown Development Authority is chipping in $32,935 to assess how to shore up the wall between Park and Union streets, Derenzy said.
That’s half the cost of a $65,870 assessment by Smith Associates, and city commissioners recently agreed to pick up the other half, Derenzy said. The DDA will put up an extra $13,320 for hydraulic modeling of how proposed fixes would impact the river’s flow.
Plans are to finish the assessment over the winter and get the necessary permits in time for construction in the spring, Derenzy said. That includes one from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy — Krueger said it’s likely the project will require a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit as well.
Divers in 2019 found erosion around the wall’s foundation, and a more recent visual inspection proved the need for an assessment to find long-term fixes, Derenzy said.
One possibility would be to build a sheet pile wall in front of the current one, then pour concrete between the two, Krueger said. Rough estimates put the cost at $1.2 million.
Three-fourths of that could be covered by a grant through the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, Krueger said. The city received notice that its application was accepted for the wall stabilization project, plus two others, one aimed at lining leaky sewer mains and another for a potential new lift station. It’s a good sign but the grant hasn’t been approved yet.
City commissioners are also interested in what other fixes are possible, including creating a more natural river’s edge, or at least building a smaller wall, as Commissioner Brian McGillivary said at a recent meeting — Commissioner Tim Werner said he’s only interested in pursuing the study if it does examine alternatives.
Replacing that wall with something else would be complicated by the fact that the sewer main is just behind it, Derenzy said. Other utilities are there as well — Traverse City Light & Power recently routed some fiberoptic cable there, Krueger said, and Derenzy said electrical lines are buried nearby.
Other possible projects could work around those utilities, as moving them could be cost-prohibitive, Derenzy said.
“It’s highly expensive but is it doable? I don’t know if it is, that’s what we are looking at now,” she said.
