HONOR — The Platte River has a new and wider channel for emptying into Lake Michigan within Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Problem is, nobody knows how it got there.
“It is dramatically different than it was one week ago,” said Scott Tucker, superintendent of the Lakeshore. Initial investigation included natural resources park staff to determine what may have happened, he said.
“Now it’s an active law enforcement investigation based on information that has come in over the last 24 hours,” Tucker said.
The discovery was made about a week ago. A new channel enters the lake at a 90-degree angle rather than the river taking a meandering path that finds its own way, Tucker said. It is definitely wider than the original mouth and hydrologists on Wednesday were measuring its depth.
“It’s a pretty complex situation with multiple jurisdictions,” Tucker said. “There are lots of pieces to the puzzle as we figure out what happened, why it happened and what the response is going to be from the national park.”
Tucker would not speculate on whether the new channel was illegally dredged, but said before any dredging can take place on the lake a permit must be issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. If dredging takes place below the ordinary high water mark a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers is also required.
Tucker said no such permits have been issued for dredging of the mouth of the Platte River.
The river starts in Long Lake, heads west near M-22 and then winds its way through the national park before emptying into Lake Michigan.
Kyle Orr is the owner of Riverside Canoe Trips, where kayakers, canoeists and floaters start at the M-22 bridge, paddle through Loon Lake and end their trip just before the river spills into the lake.
Orr said there has been a lot of speculation around the shop over the last few days about the river mouth mystery, with one fisherman telling him the river dropped a foot since the change last week.
“Honestly, it’s had a positive affect for us,” Orr said. “The river was high and with what happened it brings the river back to what it usually runs at. The current is back to what we normally see.
“I think that river just needed a little help,” Orr said.
Orr said historically the river mouth has been dredged regularly over the last 60 years, though it has been several years. He also said it would be impossible for someone to go down there with dredging equipment without somebody knowing about it.
Tucker said the mouth was last dredged in 2013.
