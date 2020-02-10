CADILLAC — Officials for the Huron-Manistee National Forests opted not to institute an alcohol ban on several popular rivers.
One year ago federal forests officials announced that all alcohol would be banned along specific stretches of the AuSable, Manistee and Pine rivers within the national forests’ boundaries, but then walked back that move following tremendous public backlash.
Instead, a community working group created an action plan to rein in bad behavior on the water primarily focused on education and outreach efforts. That work is expected to continue for another summer season.
“It is difficult to see if there has been real change in behavior after only one season,” said Kristen Thrall, the forests’ recreation and hydropower program manager.
“But we know that river users liked seeing more recreation staff out at landings and we have great support from the community working group, so we are looking forward to spending this summer continuing to educate and promote river etiquette,” Thrall said.
Problems on the rivers targeted by the initial river alcohol ban included excessive alcohol consumption, visitor safety, illegal trespass, harassment of river users and littering.
Forest officials stationed at river landings last summer encouraged river users to wear personal flotation devices, stay off private property, use mesh bags to secure all possessions, use designated waste bins and restrooms, and more. Glass bottles are prohibited on the rivers and drinking in moderation is advised.
Those who want to comment on the national forests’ decision to continue the public education and awareness effort can send email to r9_hmnf_website@fs.fed.us, or letters can be mailed to 1755 S. Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601.
More information about the national forests is available at www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf online.
