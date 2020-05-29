TRAVERSE CITY — Tens of thousands of gallons of raw sewage flowed into the Boardman River during the recent flash flood in Traverse City, according to officials' calculations.
The water along the lower Boardman River and at all public and private beaches on West Grand Traverse Bay in Traverse City remain under a no body contact order that went into effect Thursday as the sewage spill continued, flushing an estimated 54,000 gallons of human waste and debris into Lake Michigan's open waters.
But no long-term negative impacts are expected, officials said.
A 90-minute torrential downpour struck the west side of the city Thursday afternoon and quickly overloaded the stormwater system because of saturated ground conditions. Amid the deluge, a failed pump downtown led to a sewage backup that flowed from a manhole near Union and Front streets.
The murky stream of waste and flood waters flowed into business basements and the nearby river for more than nine consecutive hours, from around 2 p.m. to nearly midnight.
Health officials opted Friday not to test the waters at closed beaches across West Grand Traverse Bay and wait for the waste spill to further dissipate and bacteria to die off. Water samples will be collected Saturday.
"We are going to give the sun the chance to do its job and kill the bacteria," said Dan Thorell, environmental health director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
He said officials were "99.9 percent sure" that any water samples collected Friday would have returned high levels of E. coli because of the large amounts of water runoff that continues to flow through the stormwater system. Local creeks are still at flood levels, in fact.
"In perspective of the whole it's minuscule," Thorell said, explaining the bay contains millions of gallons of freshwater.
"In the big scheme of things, it will be diluted. We're not expecting long-term impacts," he said.
At least beach weather isn't expected for the next several days, Thorell said.
Art Krueger, Traverse City's director of municipal utilities, confirmed the city reported the approximate 54,000-gallon sewage spill to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The cause of the pump failure remains under investigation. Two of three pumps at the impacted station continued to operate during the incident, he said.
"We have a hunch it had something to do with software related to operating the pump," Krueger said.
"We had a lot going on between the stormwater flooding and the actual pump station issue," he said. "We were all hands on deck."
City workers continue to investigate what caused the sewage spill and any needed fixes. Meanwhile, they brought a fourth, back-up pump to the downtown pumping station in case it's needed, Krueger said.
Federal weather records show Thursday's skies dropped 3.12 inches of rain in 24 hours at the Munson Medical Center campus on the city's west side. That's the second highest amount since records began at that spot in 2001 — the record 24-hour rainfall of 3.87 inches there was set on Aug. 22, 2002, said Tim Locker, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gaylord.
It was a very localized downpour, he said, given Cherry Capitol Airport about three miles east only recorded 0.71 inches of rain during the same 24 hours. The isolated thunderstorms stuck to the west side of town and the heavy rainfall lasted about 90 minutes, records show.
"The conditions were lined up just right where they went over our area for an extended period of time. It was a narrow band of heavy rain," Locker said.
Thorell said laboratory results for water samples taken Saturday at local public beaches should be returned on Sunday. Health officials will announce any changes that day to the ongoing no body contact order for the river and beach waters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.