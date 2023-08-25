TRAVERSE CITY — The way Mark Miltner sees it, Lois Goldstein and John Heiam were “river angels” — soulmates who who died together in a tragic car crash after spending a glorious day with him and other volunteers picking up trash on the Pine River.
“They were such an enormous blessing to the riverscapes of northern Michigan,” Miltner said. “Tirelessly, tirelessly keeping the woods and waters clean. ...The saving grace is that they went together after doing what they love where they loved to do it.”
Heiam and Goldstein, both of whom were 75, died on Wednesday when the eastbound SUV Heiam was driving on Hammond Road near Chartwell Drive crossed the centerline and hit a westbound pickup truck head-on at about 5:10 p.m.
Reached by phone in Westchester County, N.Y., Goldstein’s brother, Phil, said Grand Traverse County Medical Examiner Natalie Cook told him that his sister and Heiam were pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the truck, whom authorities have not yet identified, are a 51-year-old man and a 20-year-old man. They were transported to Munson Medical Center with serious injuries, according to sheriff’s department officials. Capt. Chris Clark could not be reached to update their condition or provide other details.
Phil Goldstein said his sister and brother-in-law were devoted naturalists who spent an enormous amount of time volunteering on river cleanups and as ambassadors on the TART Trail. He said neither of them drank alcohol and speculated that Heiam may have had a heart attack or a stroke.
He said Cook told him their bodies have been transported to Western Michigan University for autopsies.
Kate Lewis, the director of communications for the TART Trail, choked up as she talked about the couple’s contributions to the organization.
“First and foremost, it’s kind of impossible to sum them up in a few words,” Lewis said. “They meant the world to TART Trails. You couldn’t find two larger hearts than they were. They took generosity and kindness to a completely different level.”
Lewis said she rides a vintage touring Trek bike that Goldstein gifted to her because she felt it was too small for her. Lewis named her bike “Lois.”
Goldstein and Heiam were both retired math teachers who moved to Traverse City from Oak Park, Ill.
Here, they became the consummate outdoors couple. In addition to the work they did for the TART Trail, they were active in the Traverse Area Paddle Club and Heiam was a past president of the Grand Traverse Hiking Club, which manages a 104-mile section of the North Country Trail.
“They did so much for so many organizations,” said Norm Fred, the chairman of Boardman River Clean Sweep, a nonprofit organization that sponsors dozens of river and public land cleanup projects every year. “We’ll be forever changed because of them. Lois is the one who dared me to start Boardman River Clean Sweep. She was a really great lady, and John was her biggest supporter.”
When she wasn’t doing river cleanups or volunteering elsewhere, Goldstein tutored students in John Failor’s AP calculus class at Traverse City Central High School.
“She was incredibly giving of her math knowledge,” Failor said, pausing to collect himself. “There will be a lot of students who will be very sad that Lois is not here. She really gave so much to so many students.”
Other friends of the couple agreed with Miltner that they were inseparable and it was bittersweet that they died together.
In a charming Facebook post, Lois wrote these words: “On May 13, 1978, John & I got married. We had planned an outdoor wedding but it was pouring rain, so we held the ceremony in front of a dining room fireplace. Later that day, we went for a hike. Who could have predicted this love affair between a Brooklyn girl and a boy from the U.P.? Here’s to more happy anniversaries!”
