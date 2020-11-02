TRAVERSE CITY — Plea negotiations in the criminal case against a former Grand Traverse County jail administrator are continuing, an attorney representing Todd Ritter said.
“We have had settlement discussions beyond the initial plea offer and we’re rolling that ball forward,” said Shawn Worden of 360 Law, Ritter’s court-appointed attorney.
Ritter was arraigned in August on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, embezzlement, larceny from a building, misconduct while in public office — all felonies — and willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor, court records show.
The charges stemmed from accusations of crimes committed while on duty and at a pretrial hearing last month. Ritter pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On Oct. 16, Ritter rejected a formal plea offer made by Danielle Hagaman-Clark, an attorney with the state’s attorney general’s office. Hagaman-Clark is prosecuting the case, following a request by Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
Worden declined to provide details of the plea offer, though court officials said it is expected to be made part of the court file on or before Nov. 20, the date set aside for a final conference before the case moves forward for trial.
Ryan Jarvi, an AG spokesperson, declined comment, citing ongoing litigation.
Ritter had a 20-plus-year history with the sheriff’s department when he was forced to resign April 11, 2019, after an internal investigation found lewd text messages and explicit photographs of former inmates on his department-issued cellphone and laptop, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Moeggenberg cited Prosecuting Attorneys of Michigan protocol and a desire to forestall the appearance of impropriety, as reasons behind her March request for a special prosecutor.
The AG’s office could have offered the case to another nearby county prosecutor to review for charges, or kept the case in-house.
Hagaman-Clark was assigned to the case in April, filed charges against Ritter in 86th District Court in August and the case was bound over to 13th Circuit Court earlier this month, as previously reported.
At a hearing Oct. 23, Worden requested scheduling a five-day jury trial and 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power said he’d allocate three days, though court records show January 12-14 and January 20 and 21 have been set aside, should the case go to trial.
Court records show 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin Elsenheimer now has the case assignment, a development Worden called attention to.
“The pre-trial was in front of Judge Power and now Judge Kevin Elsenheimer is assigned and I find that unusual,” Worden said.
Worden expressed concern over the amount of attention the case has received on social media.
If the case goes to trial, Worden said he plans to request use of a juror questionnaire to “weed out” those who may not be able to render an impartial decision.
