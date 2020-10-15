TRAVERSE CITY — Former jail administrator Todd Ritter pleaded not guilty and waived his right to an initial examination of the charges against him.
A district court judge bound the felony criminal case against Ritter over to 13th Circuit Court on Thursday, after Ritter waived his right to a preliminary examination.
Ritter appeared with his court appointed attorney, Shawn Worden, for a Zoom hearing in front of 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.
Ritter worked in the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department for two decades. He was placed on paid administrative leave April 4, 2019, and resigned April 11, 2019 amid accusations of inappropriate conduct with former inmates, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
An internal investigation by the sheriff’s department, the Michigan State Police and the AG's office followed, yielding lewd text messages and photographs of former and current inmates and a list of other misconducts by Ritter.
Ritter was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables, embezzlement by a public official, larceny in a building, common law offenses and willful neglect of duty, court records show.
Danielle Hagaman-Clark, an attorney with the AG’s office prosecuting the case, told Stepka Thursday she had no objection to Ritter's waiver of the exam, which would have examined the evidence to determine if there is probable cause to support the charges.
Worden entered a not guilty plea on Ritter's behalf and Judge Stepka continued Ritter’s $50,000 bond.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.
