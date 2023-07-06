TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Right to Life was scratched from the line-up of the annual National Cherry Festival children's parade.
On Thursday morning, the organization posted on its Facebook page that their entry was omitted from the parade lineup on short notice.
"We were denied our access into the Cherry Festival parade very late last night, after being confirmed as a walking unit several weeks ago," the organization said in a statement via social media. "We will post further updates as we get them. Please share this far and wide."
The entry was described in the Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade as "The Grand Traverse Area Right to Life, a nonprofit organization who advocates for the protection of human life, marching alongside the St. Francis High School Marching Band."
Cathy Nelson, the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools director of marketing and communications, confirmed Thursday afternoon that St. Francis High School students would not participate in the parade.
"Some members of our percussion line had intended to accompany the Grand Traverse Area Right to Life entry that had been set to be in the parade," she said. "But that parade entry was put on hold."
Nelson said the reason the entry was canceled is because organizers said it did not qualify under festival rules.
The first page of the festival's "General Rules for Parade Entries" document, states that "any entries sponsored by, advocating for, or depicting any political organization or controversial issue, social issue are NOT permitted."
Some people emailed National Cherry Festival Executive Director Kat Paye about their concerns regarding the festival breaking its own policies.
"It was basically a clerical error that it was allowed in the parade to begin with due to the parade rules that already exist regarding political and social issues," she said Thursday afternoon. "So that was our mistake."
Paye said she contacted the director of Right to Life around 11 p.m. Wednesday after learning about the error earlier that same evening.
"I was deeply apologetic that they could not be in the parade today," she said Thursday before the 6:30 p.m. parade.
Right to Life Michigan Director of Communication and Education Anna-Marie Pluymert released a statement on behalf of the organization on Thursday: "The group has marched in the parade for years – either registered under its own name or with another like-minded organization," the statement said. "While the organization is in receipt of an approval to be part of the parade as a community organization, the parade organizer indicated she has received threats, including personal threats, which prompted organizers to cancel the teens’ participation."
The statement said parade organizers called local law enforcement in response to the threats they received.
"We are appalled that our next generation is being denied the chance to join their town in the annual Cherry Festival Parade, all in the name of intimidation and harassment and now a supposed clerical error. Our students look forward to peacefully walking with their community just as every other group who was approved gets the right to do so," Grand Traverse Area Right to Life Director Emily Hollabaugh said. "We are proud of our students for being willing to outwardly march for life and we will continue to support them."
