TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Right to Life has been scratched from the line-up of the annual National Cherry Festival children's parade taking place at 6:30 p.m. today, the local organization reported in an online statement today.
The entry was described in the Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade online line-up as "The Grand Traverse Area Right to Life, a nonprofit organization who advocates for the protection of human life, marching alongside the St. Francis High School Marching Band."
This morning, the local Right to Life organization posted on its Facebook page that their entry was omitted from the parade lineup late last night.
"We were denied our access into the Cherry Festival parade very late last night, after being confirmed as a walking unit several weeks ago," the organization said in a statement via social media. "We will post further updates as we get them. Please share this far and wide."
Cathy Nelson, the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools director of marketing and communications, confirmed this afternoon that St. Francis High School students will not be participating in the parade.
"Some members of our percussion line had intended to accompany the Grand Traverse Area Right to Life entry that had been set to be in the parade," she said. "But that parade entry was put on hold."
Nelson said the reason the entry was canceled is because organizers said it did not qualify under festival rules.
The first page of the festival's "General Rules for Parade Entries" document, states that "any entries sponsored by advocating for or depicting any political organization or controversial issue, social issue are NOT permitted."
Some people emailed National Cherry Festival Executive Director Kat Paye about their concerns regarding the festival breaking its own policies.
"It was basically a clerical error that it was allowed in the parade to begin with due to the parade rules that already exist regarding political and social issues," she said this afternoon. "So that was our mistake."
Paye said she contacted the director of Right to Life around 11 p.m. Wednesday after learning about the error earlier that same evening. "I was deeply apologetic that they could not be in the parade today," she said.
Local Right to Life Director Emily Hollabaugh told the Record-Eagle that she would provide a public statement later.
See the Record-Eagle for updates.
