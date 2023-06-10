A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday evening in Traverse City marked the beginning of a summer filled with events at Rotary Square at the intersection of Union and State streets downtown.
Friday night featured the first of a series of concerts performed by the Traverse Symphony Orchestra, which got underway following remarks from Rotary Club of Traverse City President Marlene Bevan, Chair of Rotary Charities Board of Trustees Greg Luyt, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority Jean Derenzy, Chair of the Downtown Development Authority Gabe Schneider, and Community Assistance Specialist at Michigan Economic Development Corporation Dan Leonard.
"As it continues to be developed by the DDA, Rotary Square will be a dynamic gathering space for the community, hosting a variety of social and cultural events year-round, in addition to offering a casual park-like environment in the center of Downtown Traverse City," a Rotary Club news release noted. "The project was made possible by a $1 million grant in 2020 from Rotary Charities to the DDA to commemorate the Rotary Club of Traverse City's centennial anniversary and its rich history of service to the community. Rotary Charities' investment in Rotary Square is an example of its commitment to creating vibrant and accessible public spaces."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.