TRAVERSE CITY — The national journalism service organization Report for America has announced it will partner with Interlochen Public Radio and the Traverse City Record-Eagle to create a news bureau in the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula.
On Wednesday, RFA announced new and expanded partnerships that will place more than 325 journalists in more than 270 newsrooms nationwide. The selection of the partnership proposal by IPR and the Record-Eagle will increase RFA’s investment in the Grand Traverse region to three reporters.
“This is an exciting step to bring two of northern Michigan’s most established newsrooms together to serve communities that have been caught in a growing news desert,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nate Payne. “We are ecstatic for Report for America’s continued and expanding investment in local journalism in northern Michigan. This partnership between IPR, the Record-Eagle and RFA will put journalist boots on the ground where they’re needed most.”
The Record-Eagle was first selected by RFA to host a full-time data journalist in 2020, creating a rare dedicated data reporting beat in a local newspaper newsroom in Michigan. And in 2021, RFA selected the Record-Eagle’s proposal to create the state’s only full-time Indigenous affairs beat and hire Reporter Sierra Clark.
This newest RFA reporting corps member will live and work in the northern most tier of counties in the Lower Peninsula — a region where cuts to local newsrooms have left few journalists on the ground. That reporter will cover stories in print, on the radio and online for IPR and the Record-Eagle.
“Yes, local news is in crisis — but this batch of newsrooms also fills us with tremendous hope,” said Steven Waldman, president and co-founder of Report for America. “Newsrooms across the country are pushing to cover essential local beats like schools and rural areas, at the same time they try to better represent all of the people in their communities.”
Report for America, an initiative of the nonprofit The Ground Truth Project, provides up to half of each reporter’s salary for up to three years, with the expectation partner newsrooms seek local supporters to cover the balance of each reporter’s salary and benefits.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Record-Eagle to expand the number of reporters working in this region,” said IPR Executive Director Peter Payette. “Northern Michigan deserves attentive journalism and we are all looking for sustainable business models to produce it. We believe one solution is for public-service-minded organizations to work together. This is a great step in that direction. We have wanted a reporter based in this part of the state for years and now there will be one.”
Report for America launched in 2017 with the objective of placing 1,000 journalists in newsrooms across the U.S. by 2024 to combat a decades-long contraction in the number of reporters on the ground in communities. Between 2008 and 2019, more than 36,000 jobs were cut from newspaper newsrooms nationwide, and hundreds of newspapers have closed their doors.
RFA leaders aim to place journalists in partner newsrooms where they can focus on under-covered topics and communities.
“It has been a tough couple of years for citizens in the northern counties of the lower peninsula in terms of news coverage,” said Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder. “We want to improve that situation and we’re very excited to work more closely with IPR and their team in bringing solid news content to the region. This expansion is where it’s needed most and we’re very proud to be partnering with IPR and further partnering with Report for America.”
Report for America’s work is funded by a growing list of philanthropic leaders, including the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Facebook Journalism Project, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Lumina Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Henry L. Kimelman Foundation, the Tow Foundation, the Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation and more.
Got to www.record-eagle.com/RFA to support Report for America journalists in our community.
