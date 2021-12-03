TRAVERSE CITY — Retired Record-Eagle opinion page editor Dave Miller died Wednesday in Traverse City. He was 71.
Miller retired in 2015 after working for the Record-Eagle for 29 years.
“Dave was a great person,” said Realtor and former Record-Eagle reporter Brian McGillivary.
“He cared about the community and holding people accountable. I always valued his advice professionally and personally. His loss is a tragedy for the community.”
“He respected the town,” said Slabtown Solutions owner Bill O’Brien, who worked as business editor at the Record-Eagle when Miller was opinion page editor. “It wasn’t where he grew up, but he appreciated the history of the town, and he always really respected that.”
Miller started at the Record-Eagle in July 1986. He had served as a city editor for the Ypsilanti Press, but accepted a reporting job offer from the Record-Eagle’s then-editor Jim Herman with the promise of additional opportunity.
At the time, the Record-Eagle published six days per week, but a plan sketched by Herman and Miller helped change that. In April 1989, the newspaper launched its Sunday edition and — for a time — expanded its coverage area to 13 counties.
Miller served in several positions with the newspaper before former editor Bill Thomas installed him as opinion page editor in 2003. He said “two pillars” — the public’s right to know and holding government officials accountable — guided his editorial writing, for which the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors awarded him numerous accolades, including a first place “Best Editorial Writer 2014.”
His work as an editorial writer also helped win the newspaper national recognition in 2010 with a Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi award for editorial writing.
“We wanted to make elected officials and hired guns be accountable for what they did, how much money they were spending and why they were spending it,” Miller said in 2015. “We wanted them to be accountable for their actions and not wriggle out of it.”
Former co-workers remember Miller as a calming influence on both fellow journalists and readers who called in with issues about opinion pieces.
“He was a great guy, a good newspaperman, a great editorial writer,” said Record-Eagle Design Editor Brian Steele. “I learned a lot from him, he was a good mentor. He was always fair.
“He was great with people on the phone. If he’d get an irate caller, he was always good about talking them down, and then by the time the call ended, he had won them over — or at least presented his point of view and heard their point of view.”
Miller’s wife, Peg, preceded him in death. Miller was devoted to her and their three children.
“He and his wife, Peggy, and their kids welcomed us into their home,” said Diane Conners, senior policy specialist at Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities and former Record-Eagle reporter. “He could become quite sentimental. But with sentiment also came humor. When Peggy died all too early from cancer, we remember the slow laughter at the service when the song came on to start it: ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want.’”
Miller had several interests outside the newsroom.
“He helped run a golf league back in the day,” Steele said. “He really loved his golf. For three or four years in a row, he had a Masters party at the start of April. I remember watching some of the Masters there and then going out in his front yard — which was still half snow covered — and chipping golf balls around.”
“I was also at his house the last time the Lions won a playoff game back in 1992. He loved his Lions, too,” said Steele.
Co-workers recall that every year, Miller would take several days off to go hunting with a group of lifelong friends. He enjoyed the camaraderie of hunting camp and a few solitary hours in a hunting blind. But he admitted that, though he dutifully carried a rifle with him all week, he didn’t bring any cartridges.
“He was the quintessential stereotype of a hard-news reporter,” said Conners, “whether it was in his passion for being a true watchdog regarding local government or playing a round of pool after hours at Union Street Station.”
