TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners got their first look at a draft of an enabling agreement between the six counties that make up Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.
The agreement is intended to replace one that was written in 2003, when Northern Lakes was created. What commissioners saw Wednesday was the sixth draft of the agreement. The agreement will likely be finalized by April or May.
Commissioners were invited to give their input on anything they felt was lacking or unclear. County Administrator Nate Alger will take their input back to a committee that has met regularly over the past several months to rewrite the agreement.
The committee is made up of administrators and board chairs from the six counties that also include Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
Alger said areas in the draft agreement that garnered the greatest discussion are the Grand Traverse County jail, powers and purpose of the authority and a new section on dispute resolution, which is not addressed in the current agreement.
Disputes between Northern Lakes, its member counties and/or Northern Michigan Regional Entity that can’t be resolved will be presented to a seven-member NLCMHA Dispute Resolution Committee, with one member from each county board except for GTC, which will have two. The CEO of NMRE will act as chairman and will not be a voting member.
The committee will render a written decision within 30 days that must be approved by a supermajority of five members of the committee.
Alger said an ongoing dispute that could have been resolved — had the committee been in place — is that the sheriff’s department asked for more services in the jail, with Northern Lakes always saying “no.”
“That discussion went on for years,” Alger said. “The county had no recourse at that point.”
Under the new language, the county could go to the committee rather than to the Northern Lakes CEO, he said.
Commissioner Penny Morris, who also serves on the Northern Lakes Authority board, said she is OK with the dispute process.
“The process of dispute resolution may take a couple of months, but at least we’re not looking at years of losing services we should have had,” Morris said. “Had we had this process in place, maybe our jail services would not have languished so long. Maybe we could have prevented some suicides in our jail.”
The authority is funded by each county, with Grand Traverse, the most populous of the six, contributing the largest amount at $682,200 per year. To compare, Leelanau contributes $139,700; Wexford, $76,543; Roscommon, $57,425; Crawford, $35,600; and Missaukee, $35,272.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter wondered why funding levels, which were set in 2003, have never changed.
“Where is the discussion about that?” Walter said. “Costs have grown significantly by the minute and we’re still at 2003 funding levels.”
Alger said the levels were set and frozen by a 1996 agreement written when Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties formed an authority that later merged with an authority made up of the other four counties.
Costs could increase because GTC is asking for additional services to be provided to the jail, he said, although there may be alcohol tax money or a Northern Lakes surplus that could help pay those costs. Part of the problem is that, under federal law, Medicaid is cut off when a person is incarcerated.
The county paid Northern Lakes an additional $196,000 in a two-year contract for more services in the jail, but the contract was not renewed in late 2021 after jail administrators were not satisfied with what had been provided. A study had shown the services did not reach enough inmates and that those who needed psychiatric care were put on long waiting lists.
Northern Lakes provides crisis stabilization for jail inmates and continues care for those inmates who are already clients. Those services are covered under the county’s $682,200 annual payment.
After what commissioners said was decades of inadequate mental health services from Northern Lakes, they voted in May to dissolve the enabling agreement that created the authority in 2003. Dissolving the agreement would mean Northern Lakes would no longer exist.
The board action sent shock waves through the community as clients and their families worried they would no longer receive services, or that those services would change. Employees wondered if they would still have jobs and those in the other five counties were distraught about having to form a new authority, saying the board had acted rashly.
Leaving the authority requires a notice of intent be given to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, after which Grand Traverse County would have had one year to form a new service agency, since state law outlines there can be no disruption in services. But a notice was not sent.
The county hired attorney H. Kirby Albright of Fraser Trebilcock and consultant Sarah Bannon from Lakeview Consulting to lead the board through the transition. Instead, they are leading the rewrite of the agreement that leaves the authority intact.
