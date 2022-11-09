TRAVERSE CITY — Unofficial election results were still tricking in as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, leaving several state and local contests up in the air.
STATE HOUSE
For the House's 103rd District, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia had a razor-thin lead in Leelanau County while Rep. Jack O'Malley, R-Lake Ann, led by more than 600 votes in Grand Traverse County. Most Grand Traverse precincts had partial or no results in by then, and Benzie County's unofficial results only reported a piece of the district's territory in the county.
In the 104th House district, state Rep. John Roth, formerly of Traverse City but now an Interlochen resident, solidly led challenger Cathy Albro by nearly two-to-one but results were far from counted.
One House district race had a clear winner, with Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, winning reelection for the 105th District. Voters picked him by 27,110 to 11,856 for challenger Adam Wojdan with an estimated 85 percent of votes counted.
STATE SENATE
For the state Senate's 37th District, Rep. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, held a solid lead over Democratic candidate Barb Conley, with less than half of estimated votes counted.
Meanwhile, Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, looked poised to win for the 36th District by a roughly two-to-one margin over Democrat Joel Sheltrown with 80 percent of estimated votes counted.
And for District 32, Republican Jon Bumstead led over Democratic candidate Terry Sabo with less than a third of estimated votes counted.
CITY PROP 1
A Traverse City ballot question that would grant developer Innovo TC Hall permission to build a structure taller than 60 feet didn't have enough reported results to call as of early Wednesday. Votes against led by a small margin with many citywide precincts reporting only partial results.
Associated Press vote tallies contributed to this reporting.
