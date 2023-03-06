TRAVERSE CITY — The general manager of Mancino's restaurants is suspected of embezzling more than $100,000, following a Michigan State Police investigation.
James Warren Lake, 54, was arraigned on Friday afternoon in the 86th District court on the following charges: embezzlement of $100,000 or more and habitual offender third-offense notice.
MSP began their investigation into Lake's books in January after receiving a tip from Mancino's owner, Lt. Derrick Carroll said in a press release.
Carroll said investigators noticed a "catastrophic" difference in the rewards program between Mancino's locations at Chum's Corners and West Bay. Only one computer was used for more than 99 percent of all rewards transactions – and that computer was located in Lake's office, according to police reports.
The rewards were back-entered into transactions, Carroll said, and cash was taken out of the tills to represent those rewards.
State police suspect that, since 2019, Lake embezzled more than $130,000. Following the investigation, he was arrested on March 1 and taken to Grand Traverse County Jail.
Lake was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, and his next scheduled court appearance is 11 a.m. March 24.
