TRAVERSE CITY — Two new businesses are coming to West Front Street in Traverse City, one an all-day eatery with a coffee and cocktail bar and another a microbrewery.
The first is planned for a space next door to Mary’s Kitchen Port at the corner of West Front and South Maple streets. Andy Elliott, chef and co-owner along with wife Emily Stewart, said the plan for what they’ll call Modern Bird is a restaurant with dishes built around in-season vegetables where local beer, well-paired wine and “interesting cocktails” are part of the experience, but not the focus.
Elliott said it’ll take time to renovate the building so the two aim to be running by November at the earliest. They’ll also have some sidewalk seating, subject to another city approval.
The second is planned as a microbrewery selling beer, wine, hard seltzers and cider, plus a full restaurant, documents show. Loco Boys Brewing Company, as it’ll be called, would be at 901 West Front Street, formerly Impres Salon.
Plans are to brew everything in-house, save the wine, said Mike Mohrhardt, who will own the new business with brother Chris — the latter owns Pangea’s Pizza and Incredible Mo’s, Mike said. They’re targeting a fall opening.
Both requests spurred a recurring discussion among city commissioners about whether to limit liquor licenses in the city, or stop giving out city-issued licenses that let state license holders operate until the city and its Downtown Development Authority can finish a drinking culture study.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary voted against both requests, along with another for adding outdoor service and adding some names to Monkey Fist Brewing’s existing license (the paperwork listed MiddleCoast Brewing’s former name prior a 2019 change to avoid a name conflict, as previously reported).
He was concerned the city has little recourse for handling issues a liquor license holder may cause, aside from its own ordinances.
“I’m just going to continue to vote no on these, because my question has always been, how many more liquor licenses are we going to be adding to the city, and we keep adding them,” he said.
But McGillivary also agreed it would be unfair to “pull the rug” out from under Elliott and Stewart at the last minute and that he would have to reconsider his vote if commissioners were to reject the application.
Commissioners, the DDA and others are working on a Safer Drinking Culture study that’ll result in policy and other recommendations.
McGillivary said that likely won’t touch on one issue: outdoor seating areas and the impacts they have on neighborhoods. He wanted some attention brought to the issue, especially as more are popping up.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe told commissioners that putting off any liquor license applications until the study’s done could mean waiting for a year. Plus, commissioners recently agreed at looking to create a separate permit for outdoor performances.
“We’re probably going to want to wait for the whole study to be done, because that’s what we’re paying for, before we act on it,” she said.
Elliott, reached after the meeting, said the aim is to not become a drinking establishment but to add alcoholic drinks to the experience he and Stewart hope to create. He wants the restaurant to be a family-friendly place.
He told commissioners a delay would hamstring the plan, as he has a deadline to finish buying the building.
Central Neighborhood residents told Commissioner Ashlea Walter they were excited by the idea, and Commissioner Tim Werner said he was looking forward to it.
McGillivary said the plan sounded like one for a “wonderful operation” but he took issue with transferring a liquor license from out of town — in this case Kingsley — into city limits.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she thought a moratorium on new licenses coming into the city could be in order until the drinking culture study’s done.
“This is the second or third time we’ve had a newer license come to us and every time it does we have the same conversation,” she said.
McGillivary and Putman proposed a broader moratorium in 2019 but found little support.
Shamroe told commissioners Monday she’s still opposed, including to Minervini’s narrower suggestion. That’s because such a moratorium would put anyone outside of the DDA district at a disadvantage.
Businesses within the district can apply for redevelopment licenses, although those come with stricter requirements like minimum renovation investments, the need to serve food and earlier closing hours.
McGillivary also had concerns over outdoor seating proposed for the Mohrhardt brothers’ proposal, and the fact that city commissioners don’t have a complete site plan — Mike Mohrhardt said after the meeting he just sent the city planning department the required paperwork for its review.
Mohrhardt said after the meeting that plans are for 175 seats with a mix indoors and out — details are still in the works, but roughly 100 of those could be inside.
“As we look to secure parking, which we are working on, then those numbers could fluctuate and we may be able to have more seating outside,” he said.
Similar concerns prompted commissioners to table the request at a previous meeting, and Mayor Jim Carruthers said commissioners still don’t know what’s planned to keep noise from affecting the neighbors.
The Mohrhardts requested a handful of licenses, including a microbrewery, small winemaker, outdoor service and entertainment permit, documents show.
City rules allow businesses with permits for outdoor service and entertainment to host outdoor entertainers, McGillivary said — he raised similar objections to Monkey Fist Brewing Company’s request.
City noise ordinances would come into play at a certain point, city Manager Marty Colburn said, and Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said after talking to the Mohrhardt brothers, he’s confident they’ll run things right.
Mohrhardt said afterward that he and his brother support a healthier drinking culture in town and their plans reflect that, including encouraging reaching the place through alternate modes of transportation.
Putman joined McGillivary in opposing the Mohrhardts’ request, but all three ultimately passed, with McGillivary the lone objector to the other two.
