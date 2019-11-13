TRAVERSE CITY — With less than 10 days to hit the 12,000-signature mark, those spearheading the effort to recall Rep. Larry Inman are still battling the legality of the initiative in court.
Legal counsel for both the recall petitioners, Sondra Hardy and Staci Haag, and the Michigan State Board of Canvassers, which approved the language of the recall petition, submitted Monday a brief to the state board of appeals in response to Inman’s own appeal of the recall.
The brief states Hardy and Haag “seek to exercise the power expressly reserved to them in our state constitution to recall Rep. Inman. ... It is against this powerful manifesto that Inman now asks this court to halt the recall petition.”
A federal grand jury indicted Inman (R-104th) on three felony charges, including attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent in May, that carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Inman pleaded not guilty to those charges and cited diminished capacity because of an addiction to painkillers.
The recall effort has been underway since July 22 and asserts that Inman is no longer fit for office because of the criminal charges against him, his diminished capacity and missing more than 100 votes in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Christopher Cooke, Inman’s lawyer, said in his appeal that it is improper to recite language from an “unproven federal indictment” and that the recall effort infringes on Inman’s rights in the pending criminal case against him.
The appeal Monday called Cooke’s appeal “contrived and misguided” and that overturning the board of canvassers’ decision would ignore the voice of the voters.
Cooke could not be reached for comment.
Volunteers in the Recall Inman campaign began collecting signatures Sept. 23, starting the clock on the 60 days they have to submit the required signatures.
Kaitlin Flynn, campaign manager of the recall effort, sent a group of volunteers out into the blustery weather Tuesday as the deadline approaches next week. Flynn said more than 100 people have volunteered to collect signatures, calling them “incredibly passionate.”
Flynn declined to give specific numbers on how many signatures they currently have, but she said “the finish line is within reach.”
“Volunteers are going out seven days a week, three times a day,” Flynn said. “We have an incredible team. We’re hitting our numbers and there is still a lot of work to do, but the support of our community has been strong. We know we’re going to get this done.”
After they gather the required signatures, the petition will be submitted to the Board of Canvassers.
Inman and Cooke will have 30 days to challenge the validity of the signatures, and the board will have 35 days to make a ruling on the sufficiency of the signatures.
Flynn expects a primary election to determine who will run against Inman will be held in March followed by a recall election in May.
No date for a ruling on the appeal is set, but Inman is set to stand trial for the crimes with which he is charged Dec. 3 in Grand Rapids.
