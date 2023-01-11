TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan is charting higher than the state average for both COVID-19 and influenza, local health officials said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, they’re warning of a new COVID variant, known as XBB.1.5, which appears highly transmissible.
The spike in respiratory illness in the area remains a point of concern, health officials said during a virtual press conference by Munson Health Care Tuesday.
In the region covered by the hospital, the positivity rate for the virus was recently recorded as 18.3 percent over the past two weeks, compared to 13.4 percent for the state as a whole, they said.
“We’ve definitely, after the holidays, seen an uptick in our numbers,” said Christine Nefcy, Munson’s chief medical officer.
Michigan is currently experiencing moderate activity with flu, a decrease from the high activity levels seen at the end of last month. But much of Northern Michigan, which often lags behind the rest of the state in cases, is seeing high activity, Nefcy said.
Munson is seeing spikes in hospitalization for both COVID and flu, as well, with a majority of those hospitalized being over the age of 65.
In recent months, health officials have been concerned about respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is common in infants and young children.
But, in recent weeks, RSV numbers have been “stable,” Nefcy said.
Nefcy said vaccination remains an effective preventative measure against both flu and COVID. She said it’s not too late to get a flu shot this season, and encouraged people — especially those at higher risk — to get the most recent bivalent COVID-19 booster.
“We know what will prevent things from spreading, from a respiratory perspective,” she said.
Those preventative measures include limiting contact with people who are sick, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently, and screening regularly.
Wearing masks in highly populated public spaces also is effective, she said.
Currently, 62 percent of that most vulnerable population — those over the age of 65 — have not received the newest booster.
It remains unclear just how effective the bivalent booster will be at stopping the spread of XBB.1.5, which is a sub—variant of the Omicron variant which emerged at the end of 2021, said Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease expert for Munson.
That new form of the virus “has completely taken over” cases in the Northeast part of the country, where it makes up 72 percent of cases, he said.
It currently accounts for roughly 12 percent of cases in the Midwest.
The fact that this strain is more transmissible than previous variants is part of the ongoing cycle — as the virus mutates, the strains that survive will continue to be the ones that are most easily spread.
The public should expect to see new sub-variants emerging every few months, as they evolve “to take advantage of deficiencies in the immune protection of our population,” Ledtke said.
XBB.1.5, however, doesn’t appear to cause more severe illness than previous variants, and hasn’t so far led to a major increase in hospitalizations.
“After all that we’ve been through, we do want to remind everyone that the pandemic is still ongoing, though it looks different than it has for the first few years,” Ledtke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.