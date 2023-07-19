TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School will have a school resource officer on-site by the fall semester.
That’s after Traverse City commissioners Monday gave the Traverse City Police Department the go-ahead to assign one of its officers to the post. Traverse City Area Public Schools in February was awarded a $150,000 grant to help fund a new school resource officer — a specially trained police officer to be based at the school. That officer would report to the TCPD in cooperation with the school.
Two other districts, Kingsley and Elk Rapids, also received funding through that same state School Resource Officer Grant Program. Kingsley received $144,000 and Elk Rapids received $175,000, as previously reported.
TCPD first implemented its SRO program in 1982, and it’s been “one of the most important, successful, and long-term programs” in the department, former police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien said in a previous memorandum to the city.
“This isn’t something new,” said interim Chief Matthew Richmond. “This is re-establishing something that we’ve had in place for a long time, just not over the last few years.”
Despite that, the proposal garnered some scrutiny from city officials, particularly Commissioners Tim Werner and Mitch Treadwell, the two “no” votes among the group.
Their concerns included doubts over SROs’ efficacy — no data has shown that the presence of armed officers on school campuses reduces the risk of school shootings, Werner said.
Mental health specialists and school social workers would be better equipped to address the root causes of school violence, while an SRO might perpetuate the so-called “school to prison pipeline,” opponents further argued.
Officials first enumerated some of those reservations at a work session last month, where they met jointly with TCAPS and TCPD representatives. Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer called the session a “healthy discussion” at this week’s meeting.
There are functions an SRO can serve beyond ushering students into the criminal justice system, Richmond said. He said they can also develop relationships, mentor, serve as a role model, educate students, and build trust with law enforcement.
Still, Treadwell said he had “reservations,” and that SROs haven’t had a “shining record of success.”
And he was disappointed there haven’t been equivalent grant opportunities for social workers, he said.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner told commissioners Monday the district has put a lot of funding in to school mental health, in addition to school security. TCAPS currently has postings for three social workers, and would like to hire more, he said.
In a follow-up interview Tuesday, he said the district has had – and continues to seek out – grants for mental health positions. West High School and Central High School both have social workers, he said.
The school also is using grant funding to launch a school health clinic at West Middle School, which will focus, in large part, on mental health services, he added.
He said he appreciated the discussions with O’Brien, Geinzer and commissioners, including the concerns raised.
The district’s safety and security coordinator, Patrick McManus, and Central High School Principal Jessie Houghton will both take part in the joint interview committee to help choose the SRO, VanWagoner said.
“We want to make sure we get the right person that we think can have positive relationships with kids,” he said Tuesday.
VanWagoner said he also wants to make sure the officer has the proper training and awareness to navigate some of the issues city officials raised. That includes the ability to have amicable interactions with students of color and others who have had negative experiences with law enforcement in the past, he said.
The SRO should be in place by the start of the school year, he said.
The same is expected for Kingsley Schools, said Superintendent Brad Reyburn.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners is set to decide Wednesday on that district’s SRO. Pending the board’s approval, Kingsley would have a deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in that role, who’d be stationed at the high school but working in all the schools in the district.
“We’ve been working on the agreement for a fairly long time,” he said. “It’s a good agreement … so I’m pretty confident that the county will approve it.”
