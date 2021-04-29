TRAVERSE CITY — Residents who drink groundwater and live nearby three Michigan airports may have their well water tested for PFAS contamination by state officials about a year sooner than they otherwise might have.
That’s because a group of citizen volunteers tasked with improving the way and rapidity with which state environmental regulators tell residents about PFAS contamination suggested they should do so.
Those volunteers pressed this issue with state environmental officials after the Record-Eagle reported about an eight-month delay between the launch of a PFAS investigation in East Bay Township, and when impacted residents were notified about the pollution and the health risks it brought them.
Now well-water drinkers who live around Sawyer International Airport in Marquette, Lansing Capital City Airport and Oakland County International Airport will receive “precautionary residential drinking water sampling” to test for PFAS pollution, said Abigail Hendershott, the new MPART executive director.
She said it would have otherwise taken approximately a year to get on-site data from monitoring wells before pursuing such residential screenings. Instead officials jumped ahead to private well testing because of the suggestions from the citizen volunteers, Hendershott said.
“That is one take off of the concerns. We’ve been hearing it,” she said.
But the decision didn’t come soon enough for East Bay Township residents.
Pam Morrison said she wishes state officials would have done as much for her and her neighbors in Pine Grove neighborhood.
“It’s so stupid that two neighbor ladies had to get irate like this in order to make a change,” she said.
Morrison and her neighbor Hillerie Rettelle complained about the lengthy and concerning time lapse — the eight months they and their families continued to consume PFAS-tainted water, despite state officials’ documented suspicions there was reason enough to look for the pollution.
Monitor wells by the adjacent aviation area in October showed extremely high levels of the toxic chemicals that were eventually also found in 18 private Pine Grove neighborhood wells; half of those private wells had PFAS contamination at levels above state thresholds for required cleanup.
Morrison and Rettelle frequently argued in public meetings that as soon as state officials had reason to investigate possible PFAS contamination from the combined site of Cherry Capital Airport and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, they and the public at large deserved to have been made aware of the situation.
Now a group of citizen volunteers wants to ensure it doesn’t happen that way again, that public health is prioritized above all else.
“Everything became a work deadline. Even digging up our road could have been done a lot faster,” Morrison said. “We should have been the priority.”
Talks on notice
Members of Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s Citizen’s Advisory Workgroup’s subcommittee on engaging the public met Tuesday night and made significant progress on their coming recommendation to state officials.
They collectively agreed that when state environmental workers decide to trigger a PFAS investigation, an immediate notice should be sent to the local health department and municipality, whether a township, village or city.
They said that means even before any groundwater samples have been taken from monitoring wells; this would be notice that there’s enough reason to investigate and officials are doing so.
CAWG member Shelli Thurston of Carrollton Township said that as a township official — she’s an elected treasurer near Saginaw — she believes it’s critical for local government officials to be looped into the conversation as soon as possible. That’s who residents will turn to with their first questions, she said.
“That’s tying their hands to not inform them of something going on in the community that impacts public health,” Thurston said.
Next, the subcommittee members agreed residents in proximity to each suspected pollution site who use private water wells should subsequently and quickly be notified when a PFAS investigation begins — right after local government entities, without exception.
Some argued even broader public notification should also be written into the protocol.
“I’m not confident that local government would notify residents. I think somehow there will need to be a media notification that there is an investigation,” said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, CAWG member from Belmont.
Others in the subcommittee meeting agreed with her. They decided media outlets should be informed about the start of PFAS investigations following health departments, governments and potentially impacted residents.
“The media is your friend. The health department is your friend. The townships are your friend in getting information out,” said Bob Potocki, a CAWG member from Brighton.
Troy-based attorney Tony Spaniola, also a CAWG member, said he agreed media outlets should be tapped as a venue to achieve widespread public notice when PFAS investigations are launched.
“Frankly, the best information we’ve gotten has been through the media,” he said.
Ken Harvey, subcommittee chairperson, said the group is expected to on May 11 finalize its recommendation to the full CAWG on public notice protocol for PFAS investigations.
The CAWG is, in turn, expected to eventually make a recommendation to MPART officials.
Morrison said she hopes state officials will actually change their public notice procedures and tell people about PFAS probes immediately, but it’s what they should have been doing all along. She said she’s watching with skepticism.
“Everything comes in baby steps, but I do like that it looks like they’re trying. We will see,” Morrison said.
Learning more
Grand Traverse County residents can learn more details about the ongoing PFAS investigation in East Bay Township during a free webinar Thursday hosted by a pair of environment-focused nonprofit organizations.
The Michigan League of Conservation Voters and Traverse City-based For Love of Water (FLOW) will host the virtual town hall. Discussion is expected to include frustrations about the delay from the state in notifying the public, organizers said.
“I don’t question the good intentions of MPART, but the basic principle should be to disclose investigations and resulting data as soon as they are known. That’s not complicated. It’s just basic common sense,” said Dave Dempsey, senior advisor with FLOW.
The event will include community leaders, local elected officials and independent PFAS experts who will discuss the contamination, what it is and how it impacts communities. The second half of the program will be devoted to answering questions from participants.
The virtual town hall will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3u1pkbz online.
Additionally, MPART will host a webinar titled “PFAS 101: What Every Homeowner Should Know” at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. That event was planned as part of the state’s Drinking Water Awareness Week, meant to educate the public about how PFAS impacts groundwater, sources of PFAS, testing options, treatment options, associated health effects and more.
Registration for the MPART webinar is available at https://bit.ly/32TLUXQ online.
PFAS — an acronym for manmade perflouroalkyl substances — are known to be harmful and exposure to them has been linked to multiple health problems, including cholesterol, thyroid and infertility issues, as well as cancer.
There are thousands of varieties of PFAS, which have been used in countless consumer items — nonstick cookware, food packaging, carpets and couches, dental floss and outdoor gear — to repeal grease, water and stains.
The chemicals also are found in firefighting foam, which emergency responders use to extinguish jet-fuel fires at airports and military bases. Decades of use at such facilities have built up levels in groundwater, soil and some treated sewage sludge used to fertilize non-organic food crops and feed for livestock.
