GREILICKVILLE — An Elmwood Township Planning Commission special meeting on the proposed Wellevity resort was adjourned and reset when the number of people attending violated the fire code.
The hall can hold 70 people, said township attorney Bryan Graham. There were that many in the meeting room with another dozen or so in the lobby and Graham asked that the meeting be rescheduled in a larger venue.
The planning commission voted unanimously to reconvene the meeting at 7 p.m. March 22 at the township fire hall, which has a much larger capacity.
Most of those in the room on Tuesday were there to speak out against the health and wellness resort, which would be located at the former Timberlee ski hill, which closed in the 1970s. Many of them were frustrated and even angry about the postponement, though several people offered to leave so the public hearing on the resort could continue.
Jeff Dungan is “connecting the dots” for many of his neighbors by keeping them posted on what’s going on with the permit process.
“You have a right to stay here in this meeting,” he stood up and told the crowd. “Do not leave.”
Things got noisy with people protesting the adjournment, prompting planning commission Chair Rick Bechtold to bang his gavel several times.
“I understand there is high interest and high emotion here, but we need to keep things orderly,” Bechtold said.
Tuesday’s special meeting and public hearing was the third time the planning commission has met regarding Wellevity.
“If the township wants to keep postponing this and prolonging it, dragging it out, that’s their prerogative,” Dungan said.
Steve Brock, of Big Rapids, has owned the property since 2000. He is seeking approval of a special use permit for his 100-acre site, though the property has been zoned rural resort since 1969. Plans show the resort will be located on about 20 acres.
Brock bought the property as an investment and said he’s been trying to find the right purpose for the place for several years. Because the land is so beautiful it seemed like using it as a place for healing and retreats seemed appropriate, he said.
“It could be developed into a bunch of things that are more invasive than this will be,” Brock said.
Plans show areas for yoga, meditation, exercise and more. There is a lodge, restaurant, market, clubroom, pavilion and a greenhouse and gardens to grow produce for use in the restaurant.
Plans also show a spa and wellness facility with an indoor pool, treatment rooms, a café and meditation dome, walking trails and a kids club for children of guests. Single-family homes will be available for rent. There are also smaller cabins, several small pavilions along the walking trails, and the resort would have its own septic system.
If approved, it will be located next to Timberlee Hills, once a ski resort and now a wedding and snow tubing venue.
Bethany Betzler lives in a condominium near where the resort is proposed.
“I don’t think there is any community interest in the project,” Betzler said. “I think there are higher and better uses of the land that could be pursued.”
Betzler said Timberlee Hills can be noisy, but it is only open on the weekends and they close it down by 10 p.m.
John Thiry has a summer home in the township.
“We think it will be detrimental to the peace and quiet and solitude of the area,” Thiry said. “The traffic will be tremendous on smaller, private roads that aren’t even township roads.”
Keven Gillespie lives right on the line between Solon and Elmwood townships. He said the biggest problem will be the noise pollution.
“The part that the developers don’t realize is they are at the top of a hill,” Gillespie said. “It’s like an amphitheater up there.”
