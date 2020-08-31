TRAVERSE CITY — Parking in Traverse City is never an easy topic, or an uncontroversial one.
City Planner Russ Soyring previously told planning commissioners that it feels like he has spent an inordinate amount of time talking about it.
“It seems to me as a planner I’ve spent most of my career talking about parking, and where parking is going to be located, making sure there’s enough parking, making sure there’s room for guests and customers, making sure there’s always adequate parking and making sure people have a place to store their car at night,” he said at a recent meeting.
Not only does the topic eat up a great deal of energy, but the spots themselves can be inefficient land use that’s pricey to build and maintain, adding about 10 percent to the cost of a residential development, Soyring said. That’s according to some research he’s done as part of planning commissioners’ ongoing debate over how to change city zoning to create more density and, therefore, more housing.
One way could be nixing the city’s current one-spot-per-unit residential parking minimum while keeping a maximum, Soyring said — a move he has weighed for some time. That doesn’t mean building off-street parking wouldn’t be allowed, but that the government wouldn’t be mandating it.
Planning commissioners will hear public comments on the idea of dropping that minimum at their meeting Tuesday.
They seemed largely open to the idea at previous meetings, with Commissioner Heather Shaw saying her own research backed the idea. Traverse City wouldn’t be the first, and developers tend to build less parking spaces when they don’t have to.
“My only concern is parking management and parking requirements kind of go hand-in-hand, and you may find that city residents will want to revisit residential parking permits,” she said.
The city in October 2019 adopted a trial-run residential permit program that allows people to register vehicles connected to an address on a participating street. That lets them ignore parking time limits if posted, and residents of a block can petition to get those time limits.
Such restrictions can help keep spillover parking moving along in neighborhoods near the city’s downtown, but employees of Front Street businesses looking to avoid feeding the meter may end up parking even farther out, as previously reported.
Commissioners agreed they want an update on how the pilot is going, including Tyler Bevier, who said he saw the potentially eliminating residential parking minimums as one of several moves that could add up to more housing long-term.
Boardman Neighborhood resident Deni Scrudato on Saturday said she thinks commissioners need a lot more information than that, and a lot more data than what they’ve discussed so far. She was flabbergasted by the idea and let planners know by email.
No longer requiring a parking space while ramping up density means the neighborhood streets will turn into parking lots as little apartment buildings pop up here and there, Scrudato said. It seems like another move to give developers what they want at the expense of the neighborhoods.
“Stop dreaming up ways to make life easier for developers and concentrate on improving the quality of life in the neighborhoods, and I don’t see this proposal doing anything to improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods at all,” she said.
Minimum parking requirements also featured heavily in debates over allowing more accessory dwelling units and how to regulate short-term rentals that played out in recent years. Some city residents saw minimums as crucial to keeping resident or visitor vehicles from lining the streets where neighbors or their guests may already struggle to find a spot.
Planning Commissioner Christie Minervini told other planners she’s also heard pushback concerning overnight parking on streets and how it affects snow removal. Other communities that get plenty of winter weather deal with this by requiring parking on alternate sides of the street each night.
“I just do not accept that snow removal is something that we need to consider in keeping the parking minimums the way they are,” she said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary initially said he’d vote against introducing the topic for a public hearing but opted otherwise. He doubted that removing the minimum would make much of a difference — it’s market forces that ultimately drive the demand for off-street parking, he said.
Plus, most of the empty spots are for commercial zones, and McGillivary said he was skeptical of addressing one parking minimum without looking at others.
Public commenter Jeffrey Ameel told planning commissioners he may be “a little cynical,” but doubted renters would realize any savings from dropping parking minimums.
“I guess the market drives pricing in my mind, and therefore if the market is driving rental pricing and you reduce the cost of development, I just see that as margin expansion more than likely for the developers,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.