TRAVERSE CITY — Parking permits that would let some Traverse City residents ignore parking time limits are another step closer to reality.
City commissioners recently set an Oct. 7 public hearing for an ordinance to create a residential parking permit program. They could adopt the ordinance the same night, potentially setting in motion an idea years in the making.
The program would let residents who live on streets with time-limited parking get a free, virtual permit. They could then disregard time limits without getting a ticket. Their vehicle would need to be registered to an address on a participating block, and permits wouldn’t let them park overnight or ignore parking meters.
Permits would be honored within the same neighborhood, said Nicole VanNess, Traverse City Parking Services director.
Commissioner Tim Werner cast the lone vote against setting the hearing in a 5-1 decision — Mayor Jim Carruthers was absent. Werner said the neighborhood-by-neighborhood rule was one reason he opposed the program. He gave a scenario where a Thirteenth Street resident could use their permit to disregard time limits on Sixth Street.
“Yet somebody who also lives much closer but in a different neighborhood can’t park on Sixth Street, so that just doesn’t work for me,” he said.
City resident Adrienne Rossi pointed out that neighborhood boundaries are invisible. She suggested permits be assigned by street instead.
Rossi, who said the current iteration of program rules is the best so far, also questioned how voting would work for residents who want parking time restrictions on their streets. The majority of residents on a block would have to support imposing the limits, and Rossi said that vote tally shouldn’t count non-responses as “no” votes.
“I believe that only the actual votes of citizens should be counted,” she said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary questioned language in the ordinance covering parking violations. They seemed harsh — allowing for penalties of up to $100 — and some of the violations they addressed seemed to be covered by existing ordinances, he said.
Most violations would be $15, while the wording allows for larger fines for repeat violations or permit tampering, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said.
Existing parking ordinances don’t mention the parking permits, so there’s reason for the new ordinance to spell it out, Commissioner Michele Howard said.
Commissioner Richard Lewis asked, what does it hurt?
“If you have a residential parking permit, it’s OK,” he said. “This is just reminding you that if you don’t get a parking permit, you’ve got to obey what’s there.”
Permits would need to be renewed annually when the permit-holder renews their plates, VanNess said.
Any seasonal resident whose vehicle is registered to an address outside of the city couldn’t get a permit, VanNess acknowledged. Neither could business owners with vehicles registered to their business address, she said.
Residents without cars couldn’t participate in the program, Werner said — VanNess said Traverse City Parking Services will review the program after the first and second year, and could add nonresident permits and hang tags for guests.
“This is just, I guess, the first step in looking at other ways to offer parking within the residential areas, and it meets the original request of the residents for permits for the residents,” she said.
