GREILICKVILLE — The decision on whether to approve a health and wellness resort in Elmwood Township has been postponed to give the applicant time to submit an amended plan.
The Elmwood Township Planning Commission at a special meeting this week approved the request from attorney Marc McKellar, who represents Steve Brock, the owner of a 100-acre parcel on the former Timberlee Hills site.
Brock is seeking a special use permit for the Wellevity resort, which will take up about 18 acres of his property.
The planning commission has met several times regarding the application, the largest ever proposed for the township. Residents who live near the proposed site have come out en masse to oppose the resort, saying the private roads leading to the resort are insufficient for the amount of traffic that will be generated, and that it will create noise and light pollution and impact the environment.
McKellar wrote that many of the questions and conjecture offered by the opposition is not based in fact.
“Notwithstanding, the applicant has been listening to the individuals in the surrounding neighborhood and the commissioners while striving to be a good neighbor and work in good faith,” McKellar wrote.
The amendment starts the process all over, with a public hearing and findings of fact.
“The applicant wants an opportunity to prepare and submit a significant amendment to the proposed plans, basically to address some of the concerns raised by the public,” said Bryan E. Graham, who is representing the planning commission in this matter.
McKellar said the amendment could take up to six months, as there is significant engineering changes that need to be done.
“There is some major redesign,” McKellar said. “These aren’t simple things to make.”
McKellar had previously said Brock was hoping construction could get started this season.
“We’re hopeful that the developer will take all of our concerns ... into consideration in their future plans,” said attorney Lauren Teichner, who represents about 100 of the neighbors.
In April Teichner was given the OK by planners to present findings of fact showing that a zoning standard has not been met.
Planners were given one set of facts and only looked at standards that have been met, she has said.
Rick Bechtold, planning commission chairman, said that is not typically done.
“But there’s been a lot of interest in this particular project and some of the neighbors brought up some very salient points,” Bechtold said.
In the meeting that lasted just 30 minutes, Teichner’s alternative findings were not presented.
Plans for the resort show a lodge, single-family homes and cabins, a restaurant, market, clubroom, pavilions, a greenhouse and gardens. Plans also call for a spa and wellness facility with areas for yoga and exercise, an indoor pool and a meditation dome.
If approved, the resort will have a private well and its own wastewater treatment system; permits for the well and wastewater system are issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
It is not known what changes will be made to the plan.
